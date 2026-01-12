Texas A&M Assistant Baseball Coach Resigns From Position

Just about a month shy of opening weekend, Texas A&M baseball already has trouble on its hands. Amid a contract dispute with the university in the interest of his side business, MARV Training, recruiting coordinator and hitting coach Caleb Longley will be resigning from his positions effective immediately.

Longley, just a one-year veteran of the program, oversaw the greatness of former outfielder Jace LaViolette in the final season of his record-breaking career with the Aggies. But now, A&M loses a star recruiter and a valuable asset in developing its future stars.

Already in a make-or-break year as the Maroon and White boss, head coach Michael Earley must now fill Longley's vacancy and keep the ship steered clear of another derailed season.

What Now, Earley?

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) makes a catch for an out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The stage is pretty much set for Earley in his sophomore season as the Aggies' head coach, and it's likely that if the former assistant can't get his squad to the NCAA Tournament, then his time in College Station will be a short-lived footnote in A&M baseball's history.

Although the second-year head coach was dealt a whirlwind of a hand when he began as the lead man of a baseball program that was mere outs away from securing its first national championship in school history. The wake of now-Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle's controversial departure sent rifts through the Aggies and A&M faithful.

However, even with his leaving for Austin, none of his former players followed him to join the Longhorns, and Earley was hired away, accompanying Schlossnagle as he managed to keep the Aggies' most prolific players on the roster for the 2025 season.

Longley was part of Earley's first-ever staff and helped the Aggies tremendously with their ability to go yard. The Maroon and White and their 95 home runs were the third-best in school history, but unfortunately that wasn't nearly enough to get A&M to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite this, the Aggies had a relatively strong end to their season considering the circumstances but now with Longley gone, Earley will have to rally his troops and make sure that the common goal of reaching meaningful postseason games remains at the forefront of everyone's mind.

With just over 31 days until the regular season begins, the Aggies don't have much time to conduct a nationwide coaching search, so keep a close eye on the program to promote someone internally to keep the team rolling on the same level of continuity.