Texas A&M Baseball Adds SEC Pitcher From Transfer Portal

One of Texas A&M’s biggest flaws during the postseason was its pitching rotation. The Aggies lacked reliable arms, and starting pitcher Aiden Sims was injured for the postseason. He was ruled out for the year during the College Station Regional, a massive blow to the team’s upside.

Changes needed to be made, and they were made swiftly. The Aggies signed a new pitching coach from the MLB, Barry Enright, and have added multiple players to the rotation.

The latest addition in the transfer portal brings championship-winning experience after playing for the national championship-winning Oklahoma Sooners, in 2026.

Texas A&M Lands Oklahoma LHP Trent Collier

Oklahoma Sooners pitcher Trent Collier pitches against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Trent Collier was not just along for the ride as the Sooners won the College World Series. The leftie pitched a scoreless inning in Game 2 against North Carolina, striking out a batter, and appeared against No. 2 Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regional.

He majored as a relief pitcher, starting just one game and pitching more than 2.0 innings just once. As a sophomore, he appeared in 18 games and pitched 23.2 innings in 2026. He struck out 28 batters, had a 3.8 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP.

Before joining Oklahoma, Collier pitched for Weatherford College in Weatherford, Texas. He pitched in 12 games, including 10 starts, excelling against NJCAA competition. He recorded 37 strikeouts across 48.2 innings as a freshman.

Texas A&M marks a return to Collier’s home state. He attended Walnut Grove High School in Prosper, Texas. In his announcement on social media, he thanked the Aggies’ newest staff members, including assistant coach Nolan Cain.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Texas A&M University. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Thank you to the A&M coaching staff for this opportunity. All glory be to God!” he wrote.

I’m excited to announce my commitment to Texas A&M University. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Thank you to the A&M coaching staff for this opportunity. All glory be to God! @AggieBaseball @earleybaseball @ncain39 @BarryEnright45 pic.twitter.com/pp3fAkK1Di — Trent Collier (@TrentCollier_19) June 26, 2026

Collier joins a list of half a dozen arms coming to Aggieland, and he is just one of two southpaws. Texas A&M has added starter Wade Cooper (RHP, Texas State); Johnny Nuanez (RHP, Wichita State); Jase Evangelista (RHP, UNLV); Caleb Kimble (RHP, Houston); and Logan Prisco (LHP, South Carolina).

Paired with exciting bats like TCU infielder Jack Bell, Western Kentucky infielder Lane Arroyos and Clemson catcher Nate Savoie, the Aggies are building a potential contender after falling in their own regional.

Between the transfer portal and recruitment, there is optimism that the Aggies will continue to rise in Year 3 under head coach Michael Earley as they make the right moves.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.