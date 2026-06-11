Texas A&M Baseball Has Found Its New Pitching Coach

After 10 days of fans asking for insight into pitching coach Jason Kelly's replacement, the Texas A&M Aggies have at last found the answer to all of the questions.

Thursday morning, Michael Earley and Texas A&M hired Barry Enright to carry out the pitching and associate head coaching duties, per Richard Zane and Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs.

The 40-year-old comes to College Station after a short stint as the Minor League pitching coordinator for the Athletics, a two-year tenure as the Los Angeles Angels' pitching coach under manager Ron Washington, and a quick stint in the Major Leagues as a pitcher from 2010 to 2013.

Barry Enright Hired As Texas A&M Pitching Coach

Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Barry Enright during the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The former second-round draft pick out of Pepperdine University spent two seasons apiece with the Angels and the Arizona Diamondbacks and would later return to both teams to serve in various coaching roles, primarily focused on pitching.

Enright officially retired from the game in 2019, later working as a pitching coach for the Hillsboro Hops, a minor league affiliate for the Diamondbacks before being hired to the major league staff to take over the role of assistant major league pitching coach, as well as minor league pitching coordinator, and was a part of the D-Backs' 2023 team that advanced to the World Series, losing to the Texas Rangers in five games.

From one former team to the next, Enright was hired by the Angels to serve as their pitching coach in November of 2023 but was not retained by the team when Kurt Suzuki took over as manager in 2025, leading to his landing with the Athletics in January earlier this year as the pitching coordinator and director of pitching with their player development.

Outside of the major leagues, Enright has also served as the pitching coach for the Great Britain national team, most recently in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Now, Enright gets to try to right the wrong that was the Aggie pitching staff in the 2026 campaign, a staff that allowed 90 home runs in just 57 ball games this season and produced a lax team ERA of 5.24.

The Stockton, CA native fills one gap in the Aggie coaching staff, but Michael Earley still has one more spot to fill after assistant coach Caleb Longley announced his resignation back in January.

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