Texas A&M Baseball Gets Major Recruiting Win
Texas A&M baseball is in the heart of the offseason, but that does not stop it from making major moves.
The MLB Draft has come and gone, and with it went tons of faces that made Texas A&M baseball the program that Aggies have come to know and love. Center fielder and home run king Jace LaViolette, shortstop and College World Series hero Kaeden Kent, and third baseman Wyatt Henseler all were plucked from the Aggies’ lineup. A&M’s bullpen is not in much better shape after Justin Lamkin, Myles Patton, Kaiden Wilson, and Ryan Prager were all selected to go pro.
To combat the mass departure through the draft, coach Michael Earley has turned his attention to outsiders he can bring in to bolster the team. On Sunday, left-handed pitcher Ben Polleschultz of the Blinn Buccaneers announced that he will be joining the Texas A&M Aggies this season on X.
Get to Know Texas A&M Pitcher Ben Polleschultz
If Polleschultz is anything like the last left-handed pitcher to come to Texas A&M out of Blinn, the 12th Man and Section 203 are in for a treat. Evan Aschenbeck logged a 1.78 ERA, a 6-1 record, 10 saves, just 17 runs allowed and a .198 average out of opposing batters in 32 appearances. His performance was enough to earn a 13th-round MLB draft pick to the Chicago Cubs Organization.
In his last season at Blinn, Aschenbeck went 4-5 and struck out 66 hitters with only nine walks in 60.0 innings of work. He also had a 4.35 ERA with an average of 9.9 Ks per nine innings.
In 2025, Polleschultz had a year that made Aschenbeck’s last year at Blinn look like a joke. He compiled an 8-1 record with a 3.02 ERA, 56.2 innings pitched, 67 strikeouts, 16 walks, and an opposing batting average of .199.
Polleschultz played a major role in the Buccaneers’ 2025 national championship run, where his efforts earned him an All-Region award.
Heading into the 2025 season as the No. 1 team, the Aggies had a nightmare of a season and even missed the postseason, just a year removed from finishing as the runners-up in the College World Series. With the first year of the Earley era in the rear-view mirror, Texas A&M will field a squad that looks completely different from the one it has had in the past few seasons.
Fans can get their first look at the new Texas A&M Aggies when they host the Sam Houston State Bearkats for a fall scrimmage on Oct. 3.