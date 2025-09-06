Texas A&M Baseball Reloads With Two Top-50 Transfers
With college football dominating the headlines, it’s time to refresh your timeline with some Aggie baseball news.
After a historically disappointing 2024 campaign, Texas A&M baseball has reloaded through the transfer portal, and landed two players ranked in D1 Baseball’s Top 50 transfer additions.
Among them are shortstop Chris Hacopian and right fielder Jake Duer.
Why Chris Hacopian Could Be a Game-Changer
Hacopian, formerly at Maryland, earned the No. 2 spot on D1 Baseball’s transfer list. A standout from the start, he broke onto the scene as a freshman with Big Ten All-Freshman and Second Team All-Big Ten honors.
His sophomore season was even stronger. Hacopian slashed .375 with 72 hits, 14 home runs, and 61 RBIs. Those numbers would have led last year’s Aggie squad in every major category except home runs, where Jace Laviolette finished with 18.
Hacopian’s talent is not limited to batting; he is also a standout defender. He transitioned to shortstop last season, recording 79 putouts with a .913 fielding percentage, and once again earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors for his all-around play.
One of the most sought-after names in the portal, Hacopian chose to continue his career in Michael Earley’s program, giving the Aggies a day-one starter as they aim to bounce back in 2025.
Introducing Jake Duer
The senior right fielder enters College Station as one of the most intriguing additions in the transfer class, checking in at No. 42 on D1 Baseball’s list. Dauer made his mark in 2024 with a breakout offensive campaign, finishing with 59 hits, 27 RBIs, and 2 home runs across 34 games while slashing an impressive .409 at the plate.
For perspective, his production would have stacked up well on last year’s Aggie roster: 3rd in hits, 7th in RBIs, 10th in home runs, and 1st in batting average. In fact, his .428 batting average would not only have led the Aggies but also stood as the best mark in the entire SEC by a comfortable margin.
Skeptics will point out that Dauer built those numbers in the American Conference, which doesn’t match the intensity of an SEC conference that consistently features the top talent in the country.
Still, his consistency at the plate makes him a valuable asset for a program that went through long offensive droughts in 2024. Duer does not need to carry the lineup; he just needs to provide timely hits.
With two top 50 additions to the team and a roster littered with talent, Earley’s Aggies are poised to make a serious push back toward powerhouse status.