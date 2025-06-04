Texas A&M Aggies OF Terrence Kiel II Named Ambassador For Sports Apparel Company
Though his team's season didn't exactly go as originally planned, Texas A&M outfielder Terrence Kiel II is still finding ways to strive both on the field and off of it as well.
Tuesday afternoon, Kiel II was announced as an ambassador for MyPlayer, a sports apparel and advertising company that helps college athletes build their personal brands.
With personalized graphics, custom merchandise, and premium athlete gear, the lightning-fast Aggie outfielder will have a new way of connecting with the College Station community.
Kiel's apparel, which can be viewed here, features a selection of different hoodies, t-shirts, and even a cap with the standout freshman graced on the front.
The Atlanta, GA native, who is also the son of legendary Texas A&M and San Diego Chargers safety Terrence Kiel, burst on to the scene in Aggieland during the opening series against Elon, where he would go 4-for-8 at the plate for the weekend with three runs batted in, a performance that earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
Kiel would continue to wow the home crowds at Blue Bell Park and beyond with his speed, contact hitting, and incredible defensive efforts in a year that saw him collect 59 hits, score 45 runs, and swipe a team-high 12 bases with his .294 batting average.
And the best thing about it all? Kiel is here to stay in College Station, announcing over the last weekend that he would not be leaving College Station shortly after it was made public that Michael Earley would also be sticking around for his second season as the Aggie head coach.
In fact, Kiel was very adamant about his support for Coach Earley and his willingness to play for him.
"I'm not going anywhere, I'm coming back," Kiel II said. "I want to be at Texas A&M, and I want to play for Coach Earley."
Kiel will look to avoid the sophomore slump in 2026 as he, Gavin Grahovac, and the other staying Aggies try to get the Maroon and White back in the national championship picture to finish what they started in Omaha a year ago.