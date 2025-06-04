All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies OF Terrence Kiel II Named Ambassador For Sports Apparel Company

After a sensational rookie year, the Aggie outfielder will be getting some personalized merchandise.

Aaron Raley

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though his team's season didn't exactly go as originally planned, Texas A&M outfielder Terrence Kiel II is still finding ways to strive both on the field and off of it as well.

Tuesday afternoon, Kiel II was announced as an ambassador for MyPlayer, a sports apparel and advertising company that helps college athletes build their personal brands.

With personalized graphics, custom merchandise, and premium athlete gear, the lightning-fast Aggie outfielder will have a new way of connecting with the College Station community.

Kiel catch
Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) rolls into the outfield wall after catching a fly ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Texas A&M Aggies defeated Auburn Tigers 3-2. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiel's apparel, which can be viewed here, features a selection of different hoodies, t-shirts, and even a cap with the standout freshman graced on the front.

The Atlanta, GA native, who is also the son of legendary Texas A&M and San Diego Chargers safety Terrence Kiel, burst on to the scene in Aggieland during the opening series against Elon, where he would go 4-for-8 at the plate for the weekend with three runs batted in, a performance that earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Kiel would continue to wow the home crowds at Blue Bell Park and beyond with his speed, contact hitting, and incredible defensive efforts in a year that saw him collect 59 hits, score 45 runs, and swipe a team-high 12 bases with his .294 batting average.

And the best thing about it all? Kiel is here to stay in College Station, announcing over the last weekend that he would not be leaving College Station shortly after it was made public that Michael Earley would also be sticking around for his second season as the Aggie head coach.

In fact, Kiel was very adamant about his support for Coach Earley and his willingness to play for him.

"I'm not going anywhere, I'm coming back," Kiel II said. "I want to be at Texas A&M, and I want to play for Coach Earley."

Kiel will look to avoid the sophomore slump in 2026 as he, Gavin Grahovac, and the other staying Aggies try to get the Maroon and White back in the national championship picture to finish what they started in Omaha a year ago.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

