Texas A&M Baseball To Host Exhibition Game Against In-State Opponent
Many Texas A&M baseball fans are stull trying to erase the disgusting taste that the 2025 season left in their mouths after such an incredible and memorable 2024.
In the first season after being one game away from a national championship and going through one of the most controversial head coach departures in recent memory, things did not go exactly how the team or the 12th Man were probably hoping.
But now, a new season is awaiting, a clean slate for everyone (well, most of everyone) and a time to look towards the future.
The Aggies Will Host TCU In An Exhibition Matchup in October
Per TexAgs' Ryan Brauninger, the Texas A&M baseball squad will host the TCU Horned Frogs in an exhibition matchup between two well-known Lone Star universities at Blue Bell Park in College Station on October 10th.
As this game is an exhibition and won't count towards any regular season standings, the Aggies will likely be utilizing the game to give the newcomers a few at-bats and put some fresher names on the pitching rubber, much like they did with their two exhibitions they played in October of last year.
The TCU Horned Frogs had an above-average season in 2025, much more than A&M could say, as the team went 39-20 with a 19-11 conference record, only to be bounced out of the Corvallis regional by USC and Oregon State in back-to-back games, ending their NCAA Tournament hopes sooner than expected.
And, of course, we all know how the Aggies' 2025 season turned out to be.
After winning five of their first six games on the season, the team got some awful news at the start of the year: star infielder Gavin Grahovac required surgery on his shoulder and would be out for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Following that news, the Maroon and White went on a horrible losing skid, suffering defeat in their next four games and by the time conference play kicked off in the middle of March, the preseason No. 1 Aggies weren't even in the Top 25 anymore.
After a strong resurgence in April that saw promising series wins against Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU, and South Carolina, those wins were quickly leveled out with losses to Missouri and Georgia, and when the field of 64 was announced for the NCAA Tournament, the Aggies were nowhere to be seen on the board, capping off a frustrating and disappointing season that they will surely be looking to avoid repeating in 2026.