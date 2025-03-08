Texas A&M Baseball Star Gavin Grahovac Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
Texas A&M Aggies star third baseman Gavin Grahovac underwent successful shoulder surgery on Wednesday, per Harrison Cordell Fant of SEC Unfiltered. He will miss the rest of the season with the expectation of returning in 2026.
Grahovac sought treatment from Neal ElAttrache, the team physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams who has worked with countless famous athletes. The sophomore also began physical therapy on Friday.
Hailing from Orange, California, Grahovac burst onto the scene last season as he hit .298 with 66 RBIs and 23 home runs, a record for an Aggies freshman. He also scored 83 runs, the third most in a single season in program history. Grahovac was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and earned numerous Freshman All-American honors.
In six games this season, Grahovac hit .227 with six RBIs, two home runs and seven hits. He was a preseason first-team All-SEC selection and earned a spot on the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List.
Grahovac's injury was a devastating blow to an A&M team that can't seem to catch a break this season. The Aggies have been ravaged by injuries already, with outfielder Caden Sorrell and pitcher Josh Stewart both missing most of the season thus far.
As a result, the Aggies, who began the season as the No. 1 team in the country in many polls, are off to a shaky 7-5 start, with losses to teams such as Cal Poly, Texas State and UTSA. They're now down to No. 14 in the latest D1Baseball top 25, and could fall further after the aforementioned loss to UTSA on Tuesday.
Despite their injuries, the Aggies must carry on as they look to redeem their loss in the College World Series final last season. Currently holding a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning against New Mexico State, they seem like they're in good shape on Friday night.
