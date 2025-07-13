Texas A&M Star Represents White Sox in All-Star Futures Game
As the 12th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, former Texas A&M star Braden Montgomery was selected to the Boston Red Sox before his trade to the Chicago White Sox. Montgomery, who received 17 honors as a junior at Texas A&M had his first All-Star Futures Game showing on Saturday, July 12 representing the White Sox in which he went 0-3, but had one RBI for the American League.
Although the National League came out on top 4-2, Montgomery had a good performance picking up one of two RBI, although he probably wished to record a hit for the American League. As he heads back to High-A to finish out the season, Montgomery will continue to dominant in his role as an outfielder and hopefully continue to get quality at bats as he prepares for the show.
While Montgomery declared for the draft in 2024, he was a top prospect that teams wanted to get their hands on, but the lucky team was Boston, which drafted him as an outfielder before he got traded. Montgomery had a nearly-perfect fielding percentage of .969 for the Aggies as he was also named an All-American unanimously.
Montgomery's Road To The Show
At Texas A&M, Montgomery played one season with the Aggies in 2024, helping lead the team to the College World Series as Texas A&M finished as runner-ups. He slashed an impressive .322 batting average for the team to pair with his 27 home runs and 85 RBI.
After being picked as the overall No. 12 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Montgomery has had quite the journey for the White Sox as he has played both at the A level as well as where he currently is now, High-A.
The rookie only played 18 games in A before his call up to High-A with the Winston-Salem Dash, in which he has played 61 games and has had a great season. Montgomery is currently batting a .248 with eight home runs and 33 RBI.
Montgomery has pretty much played all around the back part of the diamond in his professional career, shuffling from left, center and right field. He has played most games in right field, where he played at Texas A&M as he has posted a .956 fielding percentage.
As the White Sox's No. 3 prospect, Montgomery has continued to prove his power and got his first invite to the MLB All-Star Futures Game. Playing left field for the American League, Montgomery went 0-3, but not before picking up an RBI off of an infield groundout.
Although the National League came out on top 4-2, Montgomery had a good performance picking up one of two RBI, although he probably wished to record a hit for the American League.
As he heads back to High-A to finish out the season, Montgomery will continue to dominant in his role as an outfielder and hopefully continue to get quality at bats as he prepares for the show.