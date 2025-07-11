Where Texas A&M Players Rank in Final Top 250 MLB Draft Prospects
Heading into the weekend, Texas A&M baseball will be bracing itself. The MLB Draft is on the horizon, and the Aggies are set to have multiple players poached by the pros.
Last season, the Aggies saw seven players selected, with six signing a contract. Among the players who were selected were outfielder Braden Montgomery, pitchers Chris Cortez and Tanner Jones, catcher Jackson Appel, shortstop Ali Camarillo and pitcher Evan Aschenbeck.
This time around, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has eight Texas A&M players listed in his final 2025 MLB Draft rankings. Here are the players and the order that they appear:
Texas A&M Aggies on the Board
Jace LaViolette, Center Fielder, No. 21
After LaViolette’s Texas A&M career, it is no surprise to see him projected in the first round. He leaves a legacy as the Aggies’ home run king after accumulating 194 hits on a .285 batting average, 202 RBI and 68 home runs over his time in the Maroon and White. Any team that picks up “Lord Tubbington“ will be getting a heck of a player.
Josiah Hartshorn, Left Fielder, No. 53
A Texas A&M commit out of Orange Lutheran High School in Anaheim, California, Hartshorn is the first of four future Aggies to be on the Top-250. Hartshorn has an uncanny ability to bring runs home with his bat. Being ranked so highly out of high school, it seems unlikely that Hartshorn will ever put on the Maroon and White.
Johnny Slawinski, Pitcher, No. 98
Another commit, Slawinski is a lefty with impressive arsenal of pitches in his back pocket. Slawinski has a fastball that reaches 95 miles per hour an a couple of pace-changing breaking balls. The Johnson City High School product is another that would be surprising if he makes it to campus.
Shane Sdao, Pitcher, No. 127
Sdao was sorely missed by the Aggies this past season after he suffered a season-ending injury before play even started. His sophomore campaign saw him put up a 5-1 record with a 2.96 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, two saves, and 55 strikeouts to nine walks in 48.2 innings of work. Ranked as the 127th prospect, McDaniel clearly thinks Sdao’s rehab has been successful.
Blaine Bullard, Center Fielder, No. 134
Bullard, a Klein Cain High School graduate, shot his draft stock through the roof this past spring thanks to his impressive fielding ability. He has struggled at times with the bat, but rarely fails to make contact. Bullard is expected to gain some more pop in his bat as he gets stronger.
Nicholas Partida, Shortstop/Pitcher, No. 143
A strong-armed shortstop out of Manuel, Texas, Partida has had experience on the mound where he has neared 97 miles per hour in August. By May, Partida was clocked at 99 miles per hour on the mound, which will transfer nicely to throwing across the diamond. Partida is a guy the Aggies hope makes it to campus’s but it seems unlikely.
Justin Lamkin, Pitcher, No. 154
As a part of the Aggies’ weekend trio, Lamkin put himself in a good spot heading into this year’s draft. In his best season yet, Lamkin recorded a 5-7 record with a 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, a team-best 98 strikeouts to only 19 walks in a team-high 84 1/3 innings of work. Texas A&M would undoubtedly love to see Lamkin back.
Kaeden Kent, Shortstop, No. 168
Bursting on the scene in the later part of the 2024 season, Kent has already become somewhat of an A&M legend thanks to his late-game heroics and strong bat. As a junior, he recorded a triple, 13 doubles, 13 homers and 49 RBI on a .279 average. Kent is another face coach Michael Earley would love to have back, but he may be following in his father’s footsteps early.
One of the most shocking parts of the list is the absence of the Aggies’ ace starting pitcher Ryan Prager. Last draft, Prager was selected 81st overall to the Los Angeles Angels but opted to return to College Station in pursuit of a championship. This time around, he was completely left off the Top-250 and will likely serve as an example to Texas A&M players drafted this year.