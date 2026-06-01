Texas A&M Manager Decisions That Changed the Game vs. USC

The only thing that separated the Texas A&M Aggies from advancing into a super regional was a win against the USC Trojans on Sunday night. And while the Aggies had been undefeated so far at the College Station Regional, a ticket to the next round would be delayed for the Aggies.

With a chance to secure a spot in the super regionals, the Aggies will have to wait a little longer as the Trojans have extended the regional round after a 14-3 blowout win over the Maroon and White to force a winner-take-all game on Monday night.

The Aggies and the Trojans will return to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park with the winner advancing and keeping their Omaha dreams alive, while the other will see the end of their 2026 season. Taking a closer look at the Aggies loss to the Trojans, here's a look at two decisions from head coach Michael Earley that impacted Texas A&M's big loss.

Ethan Darden Struggles in Start

Texas A&M Aggies' pitcher Ethan Darden (39) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies head coach, for the most part, had chosen well in his starting pitchers, with Shane Sdao getting the ball in game one against Lamar, who battled through his start and picked correctly with Weston Moss against Texas State, who had a career day. However, against the Trojans, the choice to go with senior Ethan Darden quickly proved to be a tough decision.

Darden would not get out of the first inning in his start, only generating two outs before he was swiftly pulled in the first frame. The Trojans would get to the Aggies southpaw with Darden giving up four hits, a walk, and allowing four earned runs, giving USC an early lead it never looked back from.

The senior would toss just 16 pitches and faced only seven batters before he was relieved, putting the Aggies in a deficit that they would not be able to climb back from.

Relief Arms Also Struggled

Texas A&M Aggies' pitcher Gavin Lyons (27) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the starting arm of Darden struggled to get the Aggies off to a good start, the relief arms didn't have their best showing to calm things down.

Earley's reliable bullpen arm in sophomore Gavin Lyons struggled to ease things down as he did against Lamar just a few days earlier. The sophomore only managed 1.1 innings pitched as he gave up three hits and two earned runs.

The Aggies had to use five arms in total out of the bullpen to complete the game, with none of them being able to slow down the Trojans offense. The five relief arms allowed 13 of the 17 USC hits and surrendered nine earned runs.

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