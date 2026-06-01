What Went Wrong For Texas A&M in Regional Loss to USC

The Texas A&M Aggies were having a dominant streak in their home regional. They found themselves attacking opposing pitching, winning the first two games of the regional with an offensive onslaught, as they have most of the season.

2-0 in their regional, and in the driver's seat to clinch a spot in the super regional, the Aggies were looking to keep their offensive success going. Unfortunately for them, they ran into Andrew Johnson, who threw a gem for the USC Trojans.

For Michael Earley's squad, and their struggles to find their rhythm in the batter's box, it was a three-run third inning by the Trojans that completely changed the outlook of the game.

How the Game Got Out of Hand

Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan talks with Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley before an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the beginning of the game, it looked like the Aggies were going to be a well-oiled machine as they had been over the weekend. After putting up one run in the top of the first, Ethan Darden, the starting pitcher for the Aggies, would give up a four-spot to the Trojans. For an offense that had averaged 12 runs a game so far in the regional, being down three runs didn't seem like much.

Still with only one run through three innings, and only three hits total, the Aggies were still in the game, though that was until the bottom half of the inning. Andrew Lamb would hit a three-run home run off Cooper Powell.

For the Aggies, that would be the nail in the coffin for the game. The Trojans would continue piling runs up throughout the game, while the Aggies would only add two more runs total, dropping the game six of the regional bracket, 14-3.

What's Next For the Aggies?

Head Coach Michael Earley leading Texas A&M's offense | Wesley Bowers- Imagn Images

While the Aggies might have lost, it isn't the end of their season. After starting regional play 2-0, they found themselves in the winners' bracket, still in control of their own destiny. While the loss may sting, because they were undefeated entering the matchup with the Trojans, they could afford a loss.

Now, it comes down to a winner-take-all game, still played in College Station, with the winner advancing to the super regional. For the Aggies, they still have plenty of their goals in front of them, but will have to take care of business in front of the home crowd to keep the season alive.

The time is yet to be announced for the first pitch.

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