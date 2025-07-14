Texas A&M Pitcher Announces Decision on Baseball Future
His name may not be mentioned in many conversations amongst college baseball fans or even Aggie baseball fans for that matter, but Shane Sdao has been one of Texas A&M's more consistent arms over recent years.
An elbow injury suffered against the Oregon Ducks in last year's Super Regional in College Station caused Sdao to miss the remainder of A&M's College World Series run and also the 2025 season.
And now, as the 2025 MLB Draft is upon us, Sdao, along with fellow Aggies Jace LaViolette and Justin Lamkin, were three of the most highly anticipated Texas A&M draft selections in this year's selections.
Sdao Announced He Will Be Returning To College Station For His Third Year
However, the pitcher Sdao had other plans.
Monday afternoon, Sdao announced on social media that he would be returning to Texas A&M, likely taking a starting pitching role in light of Lamkin and Myles Patton being drafted.
Sdao returning to the team gives A&M head coach Michael Earley and pitching coach Jason Kelly an experienced SEC starter that has dealt with the pressure of the postseason and knows how to get out of tough spots, especially late in the game.
Assuming that not too much rust has accrued on the Montgomery, TX native's throwing arm and that he gets along great with his new pitching coach, Sdao should be able to pick up right where he left off during the Aggies' majestic College World Series run in 2024.
In his sophomore 2024 season, Sdao logged 20 appearances on the mound, starting in five of them. He notched a 5-1 win-loss record as well as a 2.96 earned run average and a pair of saves.
He also recorded 55 strikeouts in 48.2 innings, including a seven-inning shutout game against Ole Miss, setting a career-high for the southpaw pitcher, which saw him allow only three hits and strike out six batters.
His freshman season in 2023 saw him stand on the bump 22 games and start two games, recording a 4.78 earned run average and a 4-1 record, as well as 46 strikeouts in 43.1 innings of work, with his most notable performance stemming from a four-inning relief effort against Cal State Fullerton in the Stanford Regional, where he struck out four batters.
Sdao was equally as much of an asset on the mound in high school, receiving first-team all-district honors in his upperclassman years at Lake Creek High School.