Texas A&M Pitcher Will Johnston Gets Called Up To Triple-A
Former Texas A&M pitcher Will Johnston got his call-up to play Triple-A with the Las Vegas Aviators in the Oakland Athletics organization. Johnston, the left-handed pitcher, spent four years with the Aggies, pitching 98.1 innings with a career 6-4 record.
Starting his collegiate career in 2020, Johnston appeared eight times out of the bullpen, pitching 6.2 innings and recording five strikeouts during a very interesting season of college sports.
He started to get more playing time as a junior and senior, pitching in 50 games with eight starts. As a junior, Johnston had a career low 3.25 ERA, in arguably his best season of college baseball. He compiled a 3-1 record as a junior and was dominant on the mound, striking out 49 batters and walking 18.
Most of his playing time came during his senior season, as he pitched 47.1 innings with a 3-3 record in six starts. He increased his strikeout count to 70, marking for his career high in a single season, but with the strikeout increase, there was also a walk increase, walking 31.
He finished his time at A&M with a career ERA of 5.77, getting drafted to the Oakland A's in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Johnston moved up through the Minor Leagues quickly, as he began his rookie year in 2023. Johnston pitched only 14 innings in Single-A and ended his time there with a 1.93 ERA and 26 strikeouts.
Thus far, he has spent most of his time in High-A, pitching 77.2 innings with a 5-4 record in 2024. In 21 games that he pitched, he started in 11 and ended his time in High-A with a 4.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts.
In his time with the Midland Rockhounds in Double-A, Johnston has put up an ERA of 3.94 and has a record of 2-4 in 20 appearances and six starts. With over 206 strikeouts in his Minor League career, he will be a threat to those in the batter's box in Triple-A.