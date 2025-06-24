Texas A&M Aggies Land Arkansas Catcher from Transfer Portal
Texas A&M continues to add depth to its roster after having players transfer out, as they add another arm behind the plate with Zane Becker, an incoming sophomore from Arkansas. He announced the news on social media.
Becker, the Texas native out of Flower Mound, Texas, has decided to return to his home state after a season with the Razorbacks.
Becker appeared in 20 games this season for the Razorbacks as he was the next man up behind Ryder Helfrick who was the star behind the dish this season for Arkansas. In his 20 games, Becker got 31 at-bats, ending the season with a .258 batting average.
In mid-February, Arkansas took on Washington State, where Becker got his chance to prove himself at and behind the plate through three at-bats. Becker hit two doubles and recorded his first career RBI in the Razorbacks 5-2 win.
The Aggies have shuffled through catchers this previous season, starting with Jacob Galloway behind the plate, then moving to Bear Harrison after he showed improvement in the batting cages. With Galloway parting ways from A&M, it will be a true competition to see who holds the reins at catcher with the addition of Becker.
Offensively, Becker did not see the batter's box much, but he was able to record his first collegiate home run against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the 13-3 home win.
On the defensive side of things, Becker was perfect when he was given the opportunity, recording a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with three assists and no errors. In 20 games, Becker had 106 put outs on 109 chances, proving he has a reliable arm behind the plate.
With the Aggies going under year two of Michael Earley, it will be a fight for Becker to secure a spot in the lineup, but there is nothing that a good coach notices more than hard work.