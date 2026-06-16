The No. 1 Player in the Transfer Portal Has Committed to Texas A&M Baseball

It's been an eventful offseason thus far for Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2026 season, just a little over two weeks removed from their season's end at the hands of the USC Trojans in the College Station Regional.

Since then, the team has told pitching coach Jason Kelly that he would not be with the team in the 2027 season, and the team has picked up key players in the transfer portal such as TCU infielder Jack Bell and Western Kentucky first baseman and outfielder Lane Arroyos.

Late Monday afternoon, though, Texas A&M made what could be their biggest pick up of the offseason in the portal.

Clemson Tigers Catcher Nate Savoie Transfers to Texas A&M

Clemson catcher Nate Savoie (99) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the bottom of the first inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After putting up a career year in his sophomore season with the Clemson Tigers that resulted in an All-SEC selection, catcher Nate Savoie is making the move to the SEC with the Aggies, announcing late Monday night with an announced on his personal account on X and becoming the fifth pickup for A&M so far.

TYJ! See you in College Station 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/bPLNXt9jtu — Nate Savoie (@Nate_Savoie) June 16, 2026

Savoie batted a .329 average, slugged .596, batted in and also scored 52 runs, and also recorded 136 total bases throughout the season, all of which led the Tigers.

He also contributed with 16 home runs and 27 walks throughout the season.

Before joining Clemson, he spent a year with Loyola Marymount Lions in Los Angeles, where he really burst onto the scene with 20 home runs, an even .300 batting average, and 61 RBI before transferring to the Tigers for 2026 season, earning him the honor of WCC Freshman of the Year and first-team All-WCC, amongst other awards in 2025.

Savoie also possesses outfield playing capabilities and has been dubbed by many as the best option in the portal, marking a massive score for Michael Earley and the Aggies.

Should Bear Harrison return to College Station for his senior season, Earley and the rest of the coaches would have an interesting situation on their hands as to who would start behind the dish if they decide to keep Savoie there, and Zane Becker is also an option for the team that needs to be considered for the starting catcher even with his 10 appearances from last season.

As if Texas A&M's offense hasn't had enough firepower in recent years or even today with young stars like Nico Partida and Jorian Wilson, Savoie is going to help the team reach heights like what the team saw in 2024 during their College World Series run.

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