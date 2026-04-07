3 Possible Replacements After Ruben Dominguez's Transfer Portal Departure

Expect the unexpected.

It’s that time of the season when players officially have a 30-day window to visit with coaches to discuss whether they want to play for that program, and after further consideration, Ruben Dominguez seems set on finding a new home, according to Draft Express.

The Aggies are now going to be hunting for a new shooting guard, and there are plenty of options out there that could be interested in coming to Aggieland. Who is that guy out there who could be the possible replacement?

Anthony Roy, Oklahoma State

Feb 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) passes the ball during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

After Roy’s brief stint with the Cowboys, there appeared to be a decision and report that he wanted to go to the NBA while keeping his him name in the portal to find a new home. Would A&M head coach Bucky McMillan be interested in picking up Roy? He is familiar with the style of play he was in because both programs recently met in non-conference play.

In his short time in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. From the field, he was a 43.1 percent shooter and a 39 percent three-point shooter. There is the ability to play in a fast-tempo culture and get to the free-throw line, which is something that the Aggies like in a player.

From the line, he is an 85.7 percent shooter, so he’s smart at drawing the whistle and putting opponents in foul trouble. Could it be a fit for Texas A&M?

Kase Wynott, Washington State

Jan 4, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Kase Wynott (51) shoots the ball against San Francisco Dons center Saba Gigiberia (10) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 91-82. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The native of Lapwai, Idaho, is 6-foot-6 and would bring a tall frame to the court, a characteristic McMillan is likely looking for. McMillan said it several times last season that it didn’t take a genius to realize his team was undersized, so securing Wynott would help win that battle in several categories.

This year, the sophomore averaged only four points with 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists. He only played in five games this season, all in November, so it would be a roll of the dice to take a chance on the athlete coming off a hip injury. Imagine when he is healthy with his great vision and versatility to get to the basket.

Harun Zrno, Rutgers

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) goes to the basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

If the Aggies’ program is looking for a young guy who would be with the program in the long run and can grow as the season goes along, this might be the guy. Zrno came from overseas, having played in many games in Bosnia & Herzegovina, and would be perfect for rotating in and out of the game with the 19.1 minutes he averaged after reports he was wanting a new place to play.

From the field, he was a 35.6 percent shooter and a 33.8 percent shooter from beyond the arc. A&M needs a perimeter shooter that can also slither his way inside and make defenders hesitant. He might not be the best on defense, as he only forced 0.5 steals and no blocks, but he could quickly adapt to half-court and full-court pressure.

In the 33 games he appeared in, his best game was against Wisconsin, when he recorded 21 points. During that game, he played 28 minutes, going 5 of 10 from the field with five 3-pointers made off nine attempts. At the charity stripe, he nailed all six of his attempts and wrapped up the year going 78.9 percent. Maybe it's a risk that McMillan and Co. are willing to take.

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