Biggest SEC Transfer Portal Targets For Texas A&M

Big day.

It’s officially portal season, when the 30-day window opens, and players get to decide which schools and coaches they want to play for. Not only that, it marks Year 2 of head coach Bucky McMillan in Aggieland and the roster reconstruction.

Texas A&M is going to make a statement. Whether that be more in the guard or forward position remains to be seen, but expect Bucky Ball making several calls to convince players to head to College Station because the program is super special and creates a spirit that can ne’er be told.

Buckle up, 12th Man. It’s going to be a busy month with many names electing to continue their careers with the Maroon and White, and it is an era that will be remembered for a long time. So, who should be the biggest names the coaching staff should target and watch for?

J.P. Estrella, Forward, Tennessee

Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella signals a close shot during the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McMillan likes size. Estrella offers size, and he is one of those players who can clean the glass and win contested matchups. He’s a great shooter from the field and can knock down his 3-pointers.

Defense is one thing he would have to amp up, but if you look at the players he brought in, they quickly adapted to the defense after it took a while, and it took them to the next level. Estrella could do the same thing.

On the season, he shot 59.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc. He’s used to the fast pace and would fit in on the perimeter with other players who love shooting threes and spreading the ball around without being too greedy, which makes this possibility sound really intriguing. He’s got time left, so he could adapt to the culture and has some familiarity playing at A&M.

Karter Knox, Wing, Arkansas

Another SEC player with experience playing under a system that likes to play fast-paced. An uptempo shooting team is what Knox needs, and with his speed and quick decision-making abilities, he would fit right in with the system that McMillan likes to run.

Knox averaged 8.1 points per game and hauled in an average of 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. In the field, he was an accurate and reliable player, going 46 percent. His best performance came against Texas Tech, when he scored 20 points, so he can easily make it into double figures, but it all depends on whether the coaching staff wants to play him and likes the qualities he exhibits.

Mouhamed Dioubate, Forward, Kentucky

Mark Pope lost a productive player who knows what he is doing when he steps on the floor. He’s all business and locked in. He sees the floor well, is great at keeping his teammates involved, and is someone players want to be around.

This year, the Wildcats saw him average 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and one assist. From the field, he went 54.2 percent and is very dominant in cleaning the glass.

Not many defenders should want to face him, and McMillan should be searching for someone inside that has size and can rebound the basketball, so if his 6-foot-7 frame can factor into the game, imagine what it would be in the Maroon and White. He had 11 games in double digits, so even better, why the coaching staff should add him.

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