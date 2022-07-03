Revenge Tour: Aggies SEC Home & Away Opponents Revealed

Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball revealed its home and away SEC opponents for the upcoming season Wednesday. The Aggies, who are coming off a one-point loss in the NIT title game to the Xavier Musketeers, will gear up for another season in a conference that boasted multiple elite teams last season.

A&M will face eight SEC teams once and five teams twice. Exact game dates and times are TBD, but here are the opponents for the 18-game slate.

Home:

-Alabama Crimson Tide

-Arkansas Razorbacks

-Auburn Tigers

-Florida Gators

-Georgia Bulldogs

-LSU Tigers

-Missouri Tigers

-Tennessee Volunteers

-Vanderbilt Commodores

Away:

-Arkansas Razorbacks

-Auburn Tigers

-Florida Gators

-Kentucky Wildcats

-LSU Tigers

-Ole Miss Rebels

-Mississippi State Bulldogs

-Missouri Tigers

-South Carolina Gamecocks

Last season, the only conference opponents A&M faced twice in the regular season were Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, and Mizzou. With a 9-9 record, the Aggies had a rollercoaster of a season in SEC play.

A&M opened up conference play with four-straight wins before suffering an understandable loss on the road on Jan. 12 against No. 12 Kentucky. But the Aggies wouldn't win for almost an entire month after that, as the team went on an eight-game losing streak.

Texas A&M then won an impressive 12 of its next 15 games en route to a SEC Championship appearance before getting snubbed from the NCAA tournament.

But A&M coach Buzz Williams has already been retooling his roster with transfer talent in preparation for a season where the Aggies will need to see more consistent success in order to compete in the Round of 64. The additions of Arkansas guard Khalen "KK" Robinson, Mississippi State guard Andersson Garcia, Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis, and Michigan State forward Julius Marble II will give the Aggies a much different look next season.

