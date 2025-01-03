Ahead of Conference Play, Buzz Williams' Aggies Feeling 'Connected'
Simply put, the work feels different this year in College Station.
Buzz Williams, now in his sixth season at the helm of the Texas A&M Aggies' men’s basketball, didn't mince words about it, nor should he have.
“I think everybody is excited to come to work, and I don’t think it matters how hard the work is or how hard it lasts,” he said following the Aggies' final win of their non-conference schedule. “It’s a lot of intangible things that you feel, and I think that it’s special. I’m thankful to be a part of it.”
From the outside, things look slightly altered from a year ago. A handful of transfers entered the fold hoping to make immediate impacts, and it seems they have. The Aggies sit at 11-2 heading into SEC play — their best start since the 2021-22 season — and their ceiling feels higher than it has in years past.
Knocking off Abilene Christian while scoring 92 points was certainly proof of that.
“I feel like we came out today and played with a lot of energy,” Aggies star Wade Taylor IV said. “We were excited to be back on the court together after one week. I feel like our ceiling is pretty high.”
That excitement was palpable, to say the least, but while it was present for the major milestones of non-conference play, including wins over Ohio State, Creighton and Purdue, the stakes are rising.
Once again, the Aggies and Longhorns are meeting in a newly-reignited conference rivalry. And once again, it's going to mean something.
“I’m excited," Taylor said. "Conference is always a great time. You get to see who is who. You get to really fight with your brothers every day … conference is what it’s all about.”
For six seasons, Williams has operated under a guise that his players aren't the most talented in the fold. He said it over the offseason, at SEC Media Days and re-iterated it heading into conference play.
"What I've really grown to admire is who they are," he explained, "how their parents raised them, how consistent they are."
For the Aggies, such people end up becoming the gold standard. They've carried the program to multiple NCAA Tournament berths throughout Williams' tenure and allowed the program to feel consistent, even with some yearly turnover.
Now, with a strong start under their belt and the path forward marked out, the Aggies have a chance to continue paving their own path. If that begins with Texas, so be it.
They feel connected, well-prepared and above anything else, ready.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned is that we’re probably the most connected program I’ve ever been a part of," Aggies transfer guard C.J. Wilcher said. "Everybody is on the same page.
"That’s one thing that I value, and I try to meet that standard every day.”
