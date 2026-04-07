Texas A&M Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster

The Texas A&M Aggies' men's basketball team's first season under Bucky McMillan has come and gone, and lo and behold, it landed them a 22-12 overall record and a spot in the NCAA Tournament with 63 other teams across the nation.

That berth for "The Big Dance" got them past the Saint Mary's Gaels in the Round of 64 and into the Round of 32, where they fell to the Houston Cougars for the second time in three years in 88-57 fashion.

The season, on paper, was a success, getting into the tournament and even getting McMillan his first ever NCAA Tournament victory, leading to a well-deserved contract extension for the former Samford coach, but at the same time, it still left much to be desired given how strong their start to the season was.

Texas A&M 2025 Season Recap

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

McMillan's tenure got off to a strong start in pre-conference play, with A&M's 104-70 win over Texas Southern seeing them score triple-digit points for the first time since the early days of Buzz Williams' tenure, but then was quickly followed up with two straight losses against Oklahoma State and UCF, both of them seeing the Aggies score less than 75 points.

From that point on, Texas A&M would win 15 of their next 17 games, including seven of their first eight in SEC play before a sudden four-game losing streak cursed the team before the team got back on track and took four of the last seven games of the regular season, falling to Arkansas in Fayetteville and at home at Reed Arena against the Texas Longhorns, but picking up a close win in Baton Rouge over the LSU Tigers.

In the end, the Aggies averaged 86.1 points per game in the 2025-26 season, the 16th-best in the country and the first time they've had an average in the 80s since the 1989-90 season, when Shelby Metcalf led the team to 81.2 points per game.

And now the Aggies navigate through the offseason, which includes adding new players and saying goodbye to other ones, and down below contains all the information necessary on what steps McMillan and the Aggies are doing to prepare for their second season together, including arrivals, departures, and draft declarations.

All Incoming Transfers to Texas A&M

All Departures from Texas A&M via the Transfer Portal

April 6: Guard Josh Holloway announced via social media that he would be hitting the transfer portal with a single year of eligibility remaining.

Player Position New School Eligibility Remaining Josh Holloway Guard N/A 1 Ruben Dominguez Wing N/A 1

Texas A&M NBA Draft Declarations

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