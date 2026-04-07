Texas A&M 2026 Recruiting Class Breakdown: Best Additions, Biggest Misses

The 2025-26 season for the Texas A&M Aggies obviously revolved around the first season under new head coach Bucky McMillan, and in year one for the new Aggies head man, McMillan has already laid down an impressive foundation.

The Aggies ended the season with a 22-12 overall record to go along with an 11-7 record in the SEC and finished the regular season tied for fourth in the conference standings. McMillan's first year became much more of a success by winning a game in the NCAA Tournament before losing in the Second Round.

Now, as McMillan looks to build on the positives from year one, he will look to build his 2026-27 roster, and while the transfer portal may play a big role in the roster construction for next year, so will the Aggies' incoming 2026 recruiting class. Here's a look at the way the Aggies 2026 recruiting cycle played out.

Texas A&M's 2026 Additions

Chad Weiberg, Oklahoma State athletic director, right, talks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan during a Texas A&M practice, | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Irving - Center

The Aggies bring in two players out of the high school ranks into the squad ahead of the 2026-27 season, with the biggest being four-star center Josh Irving. The six-foot-eleven, 200-pound product out of Pasadena, CA, ranked as the No. 4 player at his position and the No. 60 overall player in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports.

Texas A&M beat out some of the top programs in the country for Irving, with the big man also holding offers from the Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals.

247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote about what made Irving an interesting prospect coming out of high school and what the big man could add to the Aggies squad, which is in need of size in the paint.

"Irving is a high upside big man who has a wealth of early tools." Finkelstein wrote. "He’s long, athletic, mobile, has good hands, and touch. He’s just starting to turn that potential into consistent and reliable productivity. He averaged 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks during the recent Pro 16 season, but is improving at a very steady rate."

Neiko Mundey - Guard

The other addition to the Aggies' 2026 recruiting class is four-star combo-guard Neiko Mundey. A product of Landover, MD, Mundey ranked as the No. 13 player at his position and the No. 82 player in the nation in the 2026 class by 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Mundey is a high-level scoring threat as the guard averaged 21 points per game, shooting 44-percent from the field and 40-percent from 3-point range at Prince George's Christian Academy last season.

The addition of Mundey gives the Aggies a player who can be a go-to scorer and an impactful piece on both sides of the court, as Finkelstein mentions in his scouting report of Mundey.

"Mundey is an aggressive and competitive two-way player who brings a consistently high level of intensity to the court," Finkelstein wrote. "He scores in high volume, has the early makings of a true defensive stopper, and makes things happen on both ends of the floor."

Texas A&M's Biggest 2026 Miss

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Ralph Scott - Forward

While the Aggies bring in a talented pair in Irving and Mundey, one of the big misses in the Aggies 2026 recruiting class was four-star forward Ralph Scott. Scott ranked as the No. 22 player at his position and the No. 53 player in the country by 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Aggies were in contention for the six-foot-eight forward out of IMG Academy as one of four finalists for Scott. The Aggies may at some point face Scott as the forward, who ultimately signed with the Tennessee Volunteers over the Aggies, Houston Cougars, and Purdue Boilermakers.

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