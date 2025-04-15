Bucky McMillan Eyeing SEC Guard Transfer For Texas A&M?
In a week filled with transfer portal chaos, former Oklahoma guard, Duke Miles, committed to Virginia on Monday, April 11, only to de-commit just four days later after the Cavaliers added more guards to their roster, crowding the backcourt.
Miles began his career at Troy where he enjoyed solid minutes as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to High Point for his junior season. There, he had a breakout campaign, winning the Big South Newcomer of the Year and achieving First-Team All-Big South honors. In 33 games, Miles averaged 17.5 points and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 52.8% from the floor.
His rise drew the attention of big-time programs, earning him a spot at Oklahoma for his senior campaign. Starting every game for the Sooners, Miles averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, mostly as an off-ball player, watching star freshman Jeremiah Fears take the lead role.
Now, Bucky McMillan and his staff are in pursuit.
According to The Athletic’s Tobias Bass, Texas A&M will host the Alabama native guard on an official visit through Tuesday and Wednesday.
Interestingly, this visit comes just days after Jacari Miles—another Alabama product—committed to Bucky McMillan, a Birmingham native himself. Could this be the beginning of Alabama roots running deep in Aggieland?
Furthermore, Miles’ shooting percentage and scoring potential make him an ideal backcourt option for the Aggies. Last season, the veteran guard shot 51.4% from the floor and 43.0% from three-point range on 2.7 attempts per game. He finished 15 games in double digits and had a season-high against Central Arkansas, scoring 29 points.
There is officially one week before the transfer portal closes.
If all goes well during this week’s visit, an all-Alabama backcourt duo in Bucky McMillan’s first season could just be the perfect kickstart for “Bucky Ball” to shine at the SEC level.