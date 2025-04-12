Texas A&M Lands First Transfer Portal Commitment of Bucky McMillan Era
The Texas A&M Aggies and new head coach Bucky McMillan have landed their first transfer portal commitment under the new regime.
North Alabama transfer guard Jacari Lane announced Saturday on social media that he has committed to Texas A&M for the 2025-26 season. He visited College Station this weekend and it clearly didn't take long for him to make a decision.
Lane, a product of Huntsville, AL., played the past three season at North Alabama. He averaged a career-best 17.3 points and 4.0 assists in 35 starts this past season. McMillan is a Birmingham, AL. native, something that could have played a role in Lane's recruitment.
Lane failed to reach double figures in scoring just four times this past season. He had 16 points and four rebounds in a loss to then-No. 4 Auburn in November. However, his most notable performance came a few days prior when he had a career-high 32 points to go along with six assists in a 97-96 overtime loss to none other than McMillan's Samford Bulldogs. It wouldn't be surprising if McMillan and Lane have talked about that game during the portal recruiting process.
The Aggies have had to start from scratch this offseason after McMillan's hiring. Texas A&M lost guards Wade Taylor IV, Zhuric Phelps, Hayden Hefner and Manny Obaseki along with forwards Andersson Garcia and Henry Coleman III and more due to eligibility.
"Most of the players this year went to the portal early because the compensation out there was significant early because most programs thought they needed to spend a large percentage of their money before this lawsuit was settled," McMillan said. "Because of that, a lot of players are not available, and particularly at the level of player that we need in the SEC. ...
"I mean, taking over a program in April and having just one player I know sounds crazy, but that's not an excuse or anything, I'm just telling the facts of college basketball. We're going to have to get to work immediately."
Lane now gives Texas A&M a veteran guard to lead the offense but the Aggies still have a ton of work to do in order to put together an SEC-worthy roster for next season.