Bucky McMillan's All-Time NCAA Tournament Record and Best Finishes

The Texas A&M Aggies will be going dancing in year one under head coach Buck McMillan, as the Aggies did enough throughout the regular season, in which they at one point lost four straight games, but did end with some momentum, winning four out of their last six regular-season games.

The Aggies were not able to add to their resume before Selection Sunday, following a loss to the Oklahoma Sooners; however, the Aggies had enough of a case to be firmly in the madness, receiving the No. 10 seed in the South Region, where they'll take on the No. 7 seed Saint Mary's Gaels in Oklahoma City.

Texas A&M will look to further its time in the NCAA Tournament when taking on Saint Mary's, with that matchup slated for Thursday. McMillan was able to guide the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament in his first season at the helm. Here's a look at what the Aggies head man has been able to do in the postseason.

Bucky McMillan's Track Record in March

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | David Leong-Imagn Images

When the Aggies hired McMillan, the 42-year-old head coach didn't have many years of coaching experience at the college level, like many of the coaches across the country and in the SEC have under their belts.

The Aggies head coach received his first college gig with the Samford Bulldogs, taking the reins of the program ahead of the 2020-21 season, where he spent five seasons with the Bulldogs. During those years, McMillan led Samford to a 99-52 record as well as a pair of Southern Conference regular-season titles and a SoCon Tournament championship.

Under his watch, Samford reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over 20 years, with its last appearance coming in 2000 before McMillan led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament in the 2023-24 season. McMillan has just one appearance in the NCAA Tournament with a 0-1 record.

Although the appearance in the dance wasn't long, the Bulldogs, as a No. 13 seed, took one of the blue bloods in college basketball in the No. 4 seed Kansas Jayhawks to the brink in their first round matchup, with Kansas surviving and hanging on for the 93-89 win in the first round.

The following season, McMillan and the Bulldogs finished the year with a 22-11 record and were unable to reach the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row. However, Samford did earn an invitation to the NIT, making it the first time in program history that the Bulldogs made an appearance in the NIT.

The Bulldogs would lose in the first round of the NIT, falling to the No. 2-seeded George Mason Patriots.