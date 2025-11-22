All Aggies

The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M Aggies' Win Over Manhattan

A new school record from this Texas A&M Aggies player was the highlight of a game that was pockful of good and skipped out on the bad and ugly.

Noah Ruiz

Nov 21, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) reacts during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) reacts during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
With head coach Bucky McMillan arriving in College Station, there were plenty of unknowns for Texas A&M basketball coming along with him. Offensive production, defensive pressure, all these things and more came into question as an all-new coaching style was in store for the Maroon and White.

And after scoring 100 points for the second time this season, it's clear that the Aggies have something brewing for the future. A game that was once close in the opening minutes of the first half quickly became an overwhelming advantage in A&M's favor.

With that said, let's take a dive into what made this 109-68 win good, bad and ugly.

The Good: Dominguez sets A&M record in three-point shooting

Nov 21, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) shoots a three point basket
Nov 21, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) shoots a three point basket for a program record 10 three point baskets in a single game against the Manhattan Jaspers during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After four years of pro basketball in Spain, guard Rubén Dominguez decided to take a chance at American college basketball and opted to join McMillan's program over the summer. It took jumping through a few hurdles, but Dominguez cleared every protocol to bring his professional talents to College Station.

And he delivered in a monster way, as the sophomore fired off a program record 10 three pointers in just his sixth game in college. Once Dominguez found his groove, there was no rattling him, as he refused to be shut down as he scored 30 points.

The Bad: Dominguez hits more trays than all of Manhattan combined

Nov 21, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Manhattan Jaspers guard Terrance Jones (22) shoots a three point basket
Nov 21, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Manhattan Jaspers guard Terrance Jones (22) shoots a three point basket during the second half as against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The world was not counting on the Jaspers to upset the Aggies, as they were favored to lose by 23.5 points according to ESPN Bet. However, perhaps more of a pulse could've helped spark some fight from Manhattan. Instead, Dominguez's 10 three-pointers eclipsed the Jaspers' nine as they were trampled in dominant fashion.

The Ugly: The Buzz Williams era offense

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; Maryland head coach Buzz Williams speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days
Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA; Maryland head coach Buzz Williams speaks during Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

The former head coach, Buzz Williams' era in College Station built a program that was a consistent contender in the Southeastern Conference; however, the offense was never the focal point of the team's success.

A defense-heavy identity was what defined the A&M program, whereas the offense seemed to take a backseat. However with the new system under McMillan, fast-paced scoring has been the dominant factor in the Aggies' recent success, scoring 100 points now twice.

Although there are still plenty of hoops to jump through, especially when SEC play begins, if the Aggies can continue to flash the skills they showed off against Manhattan, there is a chance that folks could see A&M make a late push for NCAA Tournament eligibility.

Noah Ruiz
