The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M Aggies' Win Over Manhattan
With head coach Bucky McMillan arriving in College Station, there were plenty of unknowns for Texas A&M basketball coming along with him. Offensive production, defensive pressure, all these things and more came into question as an all-new coaching style was in store for the Maroon and White.
And after scoring 100 points for the second time this season, it's clear that the Aggies have something brewing for the future. A game that was once close in the opening minutes of the first half quickly became an overwhelming advantage in A&M's favor.
With that said, let's take a dive into what made this 109-68 win good, bad and ugly.
The Good: Dominguez sets A&M record in three-point shooting
After four years of pro basketball in Spain, guard Rubén Dominguez decided to take a chance at American college basketball and opted to join McMillan's program over the summer. It took jumping through a few hurdles, but Dominguez cleared every protocol to bring his professional talents to College Station.
And he delivered in a monster way, as the sophomore fired off a program record 10 three pointers in just his sixth game in college. Once Dominguez found his groove, there was no rattling him, as he refused to be shut down as he scored 30 points.
The Bad: Dominguez hits more trays than all of Manhattan combined
The world was not counting on the Jaspers to upset the Aggies, as they were favored to lose by 23.5 points according to ESPN Bet. However, perhaps more of a pulse could've helped spark some fight from Manhattan. Instead, Dominguez's 10 three-pointers eclipsed the Jaspers' nine as they were trampled in dominant fashion.
The Ugly: The Buzz Williams era offense
The former head coach, Buzz Williams' era in College Station built a program that was a consistent contender in the Southeastern Conference; however, the offense was never the focal point of the team's success.
A defense-heavy identity was what defined the A&M program, whereas the offense seemed to take a backseat. However with the new system under McMillan, fast-paced scoring has been the dominant factor in the Aggies' recent success, scoring 100 points now twice.
Although there are still plenty of hoops to jump through, especially when SEC play begins, if the Aggies can continue to flash the skills they showed off against Manhattan, there is a chance that folks could see A&M make a late push for NCAA Tournament eligibility.