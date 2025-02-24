Kirby Smart Flames 'Champion of Fireball' Johnny Manziel
Texas A&M Aggies legend Johnny Manziel's off-the-field escapades are well-documented at this point.
And over the past few years, the former QB has also admitted to many of their faults, and expressed many regrets from his time in College Station.
However, they did not stop Georgia Bulldogs head coach from firing off a shot in his direction during an appearance at the Nike Coach of the Year Clinic.
“What do these guys have in common? Speak up,” Smart said while showing a picture of Manziel alongside Joe Burrow, Bryce Young and Cam Newton. “Heisman, that’s a good answer. That’s actually true. They’re definitely quarterbacks. That’s the most elementary thing... Champions? He ain’t no champion. Champion of what? Champion of fireball. Alright, alright, alright, alright, I’m gonna go here for you. There’s Heisman. Right? They all had great days vs. our defenses. All four of them when off on us in some way shape or form.”
Manziel did indeed go off against Smart's defenses on more than one occasion completing 24 of 31 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 92 yards on 18 carries in an upset win in 2012, and throwing for 464 yards and five scores to go along with 98 rushing yards on 14 carries in a loss in 2013.
Overall, Manziel had an incredibly memorable career with the Aggies, leading Texas A&M to an 11-2 record while throwing for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns, and rushing for 1,410 yards and 21 scores during his freshman season in 2012. That season, he won the Heisman, Davey O'Brien, Manning, and AP Player of the Year awards, while also being named a consensus All-American.
He followed that up by having an even better statistical season through the air in 2013, completing 69.9 percent of his passes for 4,114 yards and 37 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, and rushing for 759 yards and nine scores on the ground.
The Aggies went 9-4 that season with a win over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, with all four losses coming against ranked teams, including three by single digits.
