Dick Vitale Predicts Fate of Texas A&M Aggies In March Madness
The No. 4 seed Texas A&M Aggies are set to start their March Madness journey on Thursday night when they take on the No. 13 seed Yale Bulldogs at Ball Arena in Denver.
The matchup with Yale will also begin their trek through the South Region, with the Aggies hoping to advance past the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.
However, according to beloved college basketball announcer Dick Vitale, that will be a difficult task.
In Round 1, Vitale does have the Aggies taking down the Ivy League champ Bulldogs, who have been a trendy upset pick so far in recent days. But to Vitale, the Aggies will simply be too physical for Yale to endure.
"The Aggies outmuscle the Ivy League champs on the boards," Vitale said. "Texas A&M WINS!"
Following the Aggies matchup with Yale, Vitale believes the Michigan Wolverines will take down UC San Diego, and advance to the Round of 32 as the Aggies next opponent.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, however, Vitale believes it will be the Wolverines that end their tournament run, thanks in large part to their size on the interior.
"The Wolverines' size is too much for the Aggies to handle," Vitale predicts. "Michigan WINS!"
Should Vitale's predictions indeed come to fruition, the Aggies will fall short of reaching their first Sweet 16 since the 2017-2018 season under Billy Kennedy, who took the team to that round twice in his seven-year tenure.
Beyond Kennedy, The Aggies have reached the Sweet 16 just twice in the last 45 years - once under Billy Gillespie in 2007 and the other under Shelby Metcalf in 1980. The Aggies have never advanced to the Elite Eight in the history of the program.
That said, Buzz Williams hopes to break to finally break that drought this year in the South Region.
"We still want to do well in the NCAA tournament, but I would not suggest, nor do I feel as a coach, that it all should be based on the postseason," Williams said. "This is my 11th NCAA tournament as a coach, but when you start talking about 33 games, 32 games, and when you get above that, obviously, you're talking about the postseason. I think all of that success led to this moment, and now you just want to build on it."
