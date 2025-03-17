NCAA March Madness How to Watch, Betting Odds For Texas A&M Aggies vs. Yale Bulldogs
The Texas A&M Aggies secured their post-season March Madness berth on Sunday, landing a No. 4 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament.
In their initial matchup for the Tournament, the Aggies will head to Denver where they will take on the No. 13 seed Yale Bulldogs, who punched their ticket to the post season with an Ivy League Tournament Championship win over Cornell.
The Aggies, meanwhile, had a disappointing end to their conference tournament run, falling to the Texas Longhorns in the second round in a double-overtime defeat last week.
The Bulldogs will enter the tournament as a dangerous out, having already secured one March Madness upset as a No. 13 seed under their belts last season against the Auburn Tigers.
The 13 seed has pulled the upset 33 times, with it happening in each of the last five tournaments. PerNCAA.com, the 13 seeds have a 21.15 winning percentage all-time versus the four seeds.
The Bulldogs are led by Guard John Poulakidas, who is averaging 19.2 points per game, and hitting 40.9 percent from three. Forward Nick Towsend might be their most impactful contributor, however, averaging 15.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists while hitting 49.1 percent from deep.
As a team, the Bulldogs 23rd in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 81.7 points per game. They are also eighth in the country in three-point percentage at 38.8 percent, and are 31st in the country in assists, averaging over 16 per game.
Here is how to watch, listen, and bet the game below:
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: Thursday, March 20 6:25 p.m. CT.
WHERE: Ball Arena (Denver, CO)
CHANNEL: TBS
RADIO: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
Analysts: Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobsen.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas A&M -7.5
Moneyline: Texas A&M -315, Yale +250
Over/Under: 141.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: