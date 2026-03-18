Texas A&M's Projected Starting Lineup for the NCAA Tournament

"March Madness" has arrived and the Texas A&M Aggies have successfully made the field of 64 teams that will be eligible to contend for a national championship in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies were gifted a 10-seed after their 20-11 regular season record, and were pitted in the South Region in Oklahoma City, with their first matchup coming Thursday night against the No. 7 Saint Mary's Gaels at the Paycom Center.

Head coach Bucky McMillan already has enough on his plate in choosing his game plan and how to effectively apply his attack on the court, especially now when the competition gets tougher with each round advanced, but a major decision needing to be made is who are the five that he puts on the court to represent the team Thursday night at the home of the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Preview of the Potential Starting Five for the Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) reacts during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Based on how the season has gone for the Aggies so far and with the opponents they have next on the slate, here is the potential starting lineup that McMillan should have ready to go.

Rashaun Agee

This should be a no-brainer.

Agee has consistently been a silver lining for the Aggies throughout the course of the season in both the highs and the lows, leading the Aggies with both 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds, which in turn has helped the Maroon and White average the 11th-most points in the country with 87.7, at one point within the top five of the statistic.

Agee has also proven himself worthy in clutch situations, sinking a go-ahead bucket against the Ole Miss Rebels with just over a minute left on February 18 to end the Aggies' four-game skid they had been on.

Rylan Griffen

Close behind Agee in production is senior guard Rylan Griffen, who transferred to A&M from the Kansas Jayhawks, who also made the NCAA Tournament this year.

The Dallas native has certainly made the most of his first season with the Aggies, averaging 11.6 points per game, and including showings of 21 and 24 points in the final two regular season games against the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers, respectively, which both ended in wins for Texas A&M.

His 11.6 points are a career high, 0.4 higher than the 11.2 points that he put together during his sophomore year with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Marcus Hill

A former 20-point scorer with the Bowling Green Falcons, Hill hasn't statistically been identical to that time, but he has been a benefit for Bucky McMillan's first year in College Station.

Hill also played a big role in that win over the Ole Miss Rebels, scoring 14 points in the win while also putting up 15 in the win over the Georgia Bulldogs and averaging in double digits over the course of the year.

Zach Clemence

Another transfer out of Lawrence, Kansas, Clemence is finally getting to prove himself to the college basketball world and did so in the form of a career-high 29-point effort during Texas A&M's loss in Fayetteville to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Clemence, a towering 6'11 senior out of San Antonio, has put his size to effective use, recording as high as three blocks in A&M's win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Pop Isaacs

After spending the season going back and forth between starting on the court and on the bench, Isaacs has seen himself consistently on the floor at the beginning of games, and in turn has put up double-digit points performances in his last four contests, including 18 in the three-overtime thriller against the LSU Tigers.

Texas A&M and Saint Mary's tip off Thursday night at 6:35 PM in Oklahoma City and can be viewed on truTV.