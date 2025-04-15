Former 5-Star Transfer Visits Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team is gaining momentum in the transfer portal after the hiring of head coach Bucky McMillan.
Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, the Aggies recently hosted Indiana Hoosiers transfer forward Mackenzie Mgbako for a visit. A former five-star recruit in the 2023 recruting class, Mgbako spent the past two seasons at Indiana under head coach Mike Woodson.
The Aggies have already landed portal commitments from North Alabama guard Jacari Lane and Kansas Jayhawks forward Zach Clemence. If McMillan can secure a commitment from Mgbako, he'd be by far the top portal addition for Texas A&M so far this offseason. However, a player of his talents will have some other elite programs to choose from.
Over the past two seasons at Indiana, Mgbako averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while starting 64 of 65 games. In November, scored a career-high 31 points in the season-opening win over SIU Edwardsville, a team that ended up being the No. 16 seed in the Midwest region of the NCAA Tournament. He also had 25 points and four rebounds against Providence at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Overall, Mgbako scored in double figures 19 times this past season.
After being hired, McMillan admitted that there's a ton of challenges the coaching staff will face when it comes to building a roster from scratch this offseason.
"Most of the players this year went to the portal early because the compensation out there was significant early because most programs thought they needed to spend a large percentage of their money before this lawsuit was settled," McMillan said. "Because of that, a lot of players are not available, and particularly at the level of player that we need in the SEC. ...
"I mean, taking over a program in April and having just one player I know sounds crazy, but that's not an excuse or anything, I'm just telling the facts of college basketball. We're going to have to get to work immediately."
Regardless of if the Aggies can land Mgbako, McMillan and staff still have tons of work to do in order to put together a competitive roster for next season.