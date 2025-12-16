Texas A&M Could Be Closing in on a New Coaching Hire

Texas A&M has its new offensive playcaller.

The Aggies have a good thing going on offense and they clearly did not want to mess with the impressive success they have had in 2025. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein has been poached by his alma mater to be the next head coach of the Kansas State Wildcats and the Aggies were left scrambling for continuity. To keep the program as consistent as possible, Texas A&M promoted wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins to the offensive coordinator role.

With the promotion from within, the Aggies now have some assistant roles available, with plenty of names in the mix. One name Elko is targeting for his staff is longtime play caller Brad Cornelson, per FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett.

Who is Brad Cornelson?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) keeps the ball for yards during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On any college football team, the program is often as good as the weakest link, including the coaching staff. Filling the offensive coaching room with quality coaches will be paramount for the Aggies’ future success both on the field and on the recruiting trail.

Cornelson built up a rapport with Wiggins during their time together at the Memphis and Virginia Tech staffs from 2012-18, serving as Wiggins’ offensive coordinator while he was the wide receivers coach at both destinations. After a long career of coaching at the college level, Cornelson has spent the past year as head coach at Enid High School in Oklahoma.

With Klein’s departure, high coordinator turnover may become a key part of the Aggies’ program, as it is a sign of a winning football team.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for someone on our staff to take the next step in their career," Elko said Wednesday afternoon, "And I do everything I can to support and help those endeavors."

Along with Wiggins, the Aggies have a new defensive coordinator, completely changing the tree under coach Elko.

“Having [new defensive coordinator Lyle] Hemphill come in, and kind of be the box guy, which has allowed Jay the freedom to come down to the field, and so now the linebackers see him in between every possession,” Elko said earlier this season. He’s also able to make the adjustments that are necessary across all 11 guys. And you know that that’s been, obviously, something I know he’s been really excited about, because I think that allows us to adjust in game at a much higher level than we were at times last year.”