How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies Basketball vs. Missouri Tigers

The Texas A&M Aggies were on the upswing during the first half of the conference slate, finding themselves atop the standings after stringing together impressive wins.

Now though, they find themselves on a two game losing streak, the latest in a 19-point loss to the Florida Gators, and dropped to a tie for third in the SEC. Now with a home meeting against the Missouri Tigers, the Aggies will look to find a way back into the win column.

Here is how to watch the midweek matchup betweent he Aggies and Tigers.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Texas A&M guard Jacari Lane (5) takes an inbound pass during the game with Alabama at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 17-6 (7-3 in SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers 16-7 (6-4 in SEC)

11th conference game of the season for both teams When: Wednesday, February 11, at 8:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, February 11, at 8:00 p.m. CT Where: Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)

Reed Arena (College Station, Texas) TV/Streaming: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 382

1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 382 Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (Color Analyst)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (Color Analyst) Last Season: The Aggies finished last season with a 23-11 record, including an 11-7 finish in the SEC and would be eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers went 22-12, including 10-8 in conference play, and would make the NCAA Tournament as a six-seed, but would be knocked out in the first round in an upset loss.

The Aggies finished last season with a 23-11 record, including an 11-7 finish in the SEC and would be eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers went 22-12, including 10-8 in conference play, and would make the NCAA Tournament as a six-seed, but would be knocked out in the first round in an upset loss. Series History: The Aggies lead the all-time series with a record of 27-20 and are currently on a five game winning streak in the meeting. The Tigers are 7-14 when playing the Aggies as the away team.

Meet the Coaches

Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates gestures to players against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M: McMillan is in his first year as the head coach for the Aggies and he spent the last five seasons as the Samford head coach, leading them to an NCAA Tournament appearance and one NIT Appearance. He played college basketball from 2002-2006 at Alabama Birmingham-Southern.

Dennis Gates, Missouri: Gates is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Tigers and has amassed a record of 70-53 during his time there, and is 1-3 in the NCAA Tournament. He played four season at California.

What to Know About the Tigers

Missouri Tigers guard Jayden Stone (17) celebrates a three point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Tigers are one of the better defenses in the SEC, ranking fifth in points allowed, giving up just 73.4 to their opponents so far this season. They have proven to struggle along the boards though, ranking 11th in rebounds, averaging just 37 a game.

Mark Mitchell is their go-to guy, leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists. He averages 17.6 points per game, and is one of three players on the team averaging double-digits or more, joined by Jayden Stone and Jacob Crews, who average 15.1 and 10.5 respectively.