What a Full Offseason Could Bring to Texas A&M Basketball

While Texas A&M basketball fans have a reasonable feeling of sadness to see their team fall drastically short at the hands of Houston, by all accounts, such a productive season was way ahead of schedule. From putting together a last-second coaching staff to a ragtag roster, the Aggies blew expectations out of the water.

Rather than falling where many predictions placed them at the very beginning of the season because of the above facts, the Maroon and White instead picked up right where it left off a season ago and not only reached the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight year, but eliminated a team in the process.

With that kind of precedent being sit in a mix-match debut season for McMillan, what can folks expect from a full offseason campaign from the coach whose style of basketball has invigorated Aggieland from the top down? Let's take a peek at what it could be.

First dibs on transfer portal

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) takes a shot during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While McMillan was certainly happy with the players he got and how they preformed in his first season at the helm of the A&M program, it is no secret that the players that came to College Station were among the last folks to find a home in the transfer portal window.

With a full offseason beginning as soon as the Aggies were elminated from the playoffs, McMillan can now dive into the portal and snag the most coveted players to his program and now that the identity has been established in Aggieland, young talent and veterans will know exactly what they are getting into in Year 2 of Bucky Ball.

Development on all levels

Nov 25, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) is guarded by Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Patrick Punch (0), forward Daniel Mayfield (22) and forward Lamont Sams (3) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For those with eligibility left, the continuity established in their time at A&M will pay dividends for the next season as an Aggie. When the season began, there was a lack of understanding between players, since none had all played together at any point of their careers apart from a few former teammates reuniting.

Now with an offseason to develop, returning Aggies players will have a groove to carry into their next year and show just exactly what Bucky Ball can be in the Southeastern Conference.

Increase of NIL funds

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In this day and age of college athletics, NIL money is the key to building a competitive roster capable of taking on the highest level of competition. With donors skeptical of pouring money into an unknown coach and roster, the Aggies made do with what they had and put together and admirable season.

But now with a sample size to equate success to, A&M has exactly what it needs to ask for more funds and put itself in the forefront of SEC contention as McMillan continues to build his vision for what the Aggies can be going forward into the future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.