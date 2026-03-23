Which Texas A&M Aggies Could Leave in the Transfer Portal?

Continuity was not an advantage Texas A&M men’s basketball had during the 2025–26 season. The only player who held over from the Buzz Williams era was guard Chris McDermott, who returned for his sophomore season to play under head coach Bucky McMillan.

Every other player was acquired through the transfer portal, and with several veteran contributors and stars with expiring eligibility, the Aggies will need to be active yet again. Inevitably, though, some of the players who transferred to Texas A&M to bet on themselves with a new coaching staff will look for another opportunity elsewhere.

Could Any Texas A&M Players Enter the Transfer Portal?

Texas A&M Aggies guard Noah Shelby shoots during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Texas A&M’s roster was laden with veterans. Players like Rashaun Agee, Rylan Griffen, Jacari Lane, Ali Dibba, Federiko Federiko and Marcus Hill came to College Station, Texas, with one year of eligibility.

That makes any player transferring a risky proposition. Texas A&M could be without five of its eight leaders in minutes played, though Hill could petition for a sixth season after spending his first two seasons at the JUCO level.

With several players on their way out, minutes are expected to increase for most who stay. However, some upperclassmen might be looking at their final season and wondering if they will have more opportunities elsewhere.

Noah Shelby, a 6’3” guard, was a junior this last season and played just 22 minutes. With one year of expected remaining eligibility, he could look for an opportunity to capitalize and play somewhere he would be expected to get more minutes.

Florida Atlantic Owls guard Nick Boyd drives with the ball as Rice Owls guard Noah Shelby defends during the first half at Tudor Fieldhouse. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Shelby has been at four schools in as many seasons, going from Vanderbilt to Rice to Kansas to Texas A&M. He redshirted during 2024 with the Jayhawks. The former four-star recruit could end his career at a mid-major program seeking a starting role as a fifth-year senior.

He is one of four juniors on Texas A&M’s roster. Guards Pop Isaacs and Josh Holloway, and big man McKenzie Mgbako, will also be seniors in 2026. Isaacs has been with three programs in four seasons, but after starting the Aggies’ last five games, he could have a big role as a lead guard next season.

Similarly, Mgbako will be one of the Aggies’ key pieces in 2026 after playing just seven games due to a pair of unfortunate foot injuries. He shared that he plans to return to Texas A&M in 2026.

Holloway, meanwhile, has spent all three seasons of his college career with McMillan, transferring from Samford to Texas A&M to stick with his head coach. He impressed with 12 points off the bench in the second-round loss to Houston, but he could be an impact player off the bench if he chooses to stay for his senior season.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Josh Holloway dribbles the ball against a Saint Mary's defender during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Forward Zach Clemence is also entering his final season of eligibility after receiving a medical redshirt for his 2024 season with Kansas. He is in a similar boat as Holloway and Shelby, staring down his final year, though Clemence played a bigger role for the Aggies.

He started four games and played nearly 17 minutes per game. He and sophomore forward Jamie Vinson could be priority returners for the Aggies, who could use their size after facing matchup problems all season.

Guard Rubén Dominguez, who came from Spain, was granted two years of eligibility after playing professionally overseas. The 23-year-old is an ideal fit for McMillan’s offense, which he was added to over the offseason. Texas A&M will also make it a priority to see him return.

The most unpredictable players are the Aggies’ young hoopers waiting in the wings. McDermott played 43 minutes, and freshman guard Jeremiah Green played 33. They appeared in a combined 25 games. In the background, guard Neiko Mundey also took a redshirt season.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane, forward Chris McDermott and forward Zach Clemence celebrate with the students after the win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

McDermott, who will be a junior in 2026, made an appearance in Texas A&M's loss to Houston. Despite the result, it was a heartwarming moment for the lone Aggie who stayed.

“He's all about A&M. He could have chosen to do other things, but he stayed, not knowing who would be on the team,” McMillan said to the media about McDermott ahead of the game against Saint Mary's.

“… I love Chris, and he represents what A&M is about: hard, blue-collar, tough, has self-awareness, knows his role and plays it to the fullest.”

Some players will be priorities for Texas A&M to retain, while others will inevitably try to capitalize on opportunities elsewhere. However, some players will choose to stay and trust in the vision that McMilland and the Aggies have in place as the program establishes itself as a regular in the postseason.

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