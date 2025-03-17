Is There A Silver Lining To Texas A&M's Early SEC Tournament Exit?
The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies had an early exit in this year's SEC Tournament thanks to a double overtime loss 94-89 at the hands of their biggest rivals, the Texas Longhorns, despite 29 points from Wade Taylor IV and aggressive defense from both sides throughout the entire contest.
A costly timeout called by Buzz Williams in the first overtime also did not do any favors for the Aggies.
But does the early loss in the SEC Tournament actually help Texas A&M going forward into the NCAA Tournament?
It very well could. Both A&M's early March Madness exits in 2023 and 2024 both came after deep runs in the SEC Tournament.
For instance, their loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions was the fourth game for the Maroon and White in the span of a week.
And in their overtime loss to the No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars last year, it was the team's fifth game in 11 days.
This year, Texas A&M will be much more rested. When the 2025 NCAA Tournament begins, the Aggies will have only played one game in the 10 days.
Some might say the less play will lead to a more rested team, while some may attribute only one game in a week and a half might lead to rust and the team may not be as efficient the next time they hit the hardwood.
After all, we saw how a first-round bye faired for the Aggies in the SEC Tournament this year. But after that hellacious second round matchup in Nashville against the Longhorns, maybe a longer rest would be beneficial for the team.
Either way, it should help with they take on the No. 13 seeded Yale Bulldogs.
