NCAA Selection Sunday 2025: Where Do The Texas A&M Aggies End Up?
It has certainly been an interesting season for Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies.
And luckily for the boys, their season-long inhabitance inside the AP Top 25 has landed them back in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4-seeded team in the South Region, where they will take on the Yale Bulldogs.
Their 2025 season on the hardwood seemed to be a lot like their most recent year on the turf at Kyle Field: starting conference play off strong and then enduring some ups and downs as the season went on.
After beating SEC newcomers Texas and Oklahoma, an injury suffered by Wade Taylor IV in the opening conference game seemed to bog down the Maroon and White, as they dropped their next two conference games against Alabama and Kentucky, two battles against top 10 ranked schools.
After Taylor IV returned to the floor, the Aggies picked back up where they left off with their star point guard, scoring wins over LSU and Ole Miss before taking a loss against the Longhorns in Austin after a last-second layup capped off an over 20-point comeback for the opposition.
Thankfully, the team was able to shake off the loss and turn things around the next game with a big home win against Oklahoma. This would kickstart a five-game winning streak for the Aggies that found themselves ranked as seventh in the AP Top 25.
Unfortunately, a loss to No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 6 Tennessee dropped A&M to 12th in the standings, and losses to an unranked Vanderbilt Commodores team and then a near 20-point loss to the Florida Gators nearly took the Aggies out of the rankings entirely, dropping them to No. 22.
And then came the cavalry, the big win. An 83-72 victory over the top-ranked Auburn Tigers in College Station that saw the Aggies out in front the entire game.
A win over LSU to close out the regular season led to an early exit from the SEC Tournament thanks to the Texas Longhorns, who outlasted the Aggies 94-89 in double overtime to take season win number two over Texas A&M.
Luckily for Texas A&M, the sole SEC Tournament game could lead to more rest as the Aggies look for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
They open up their quest for a title in round one on Thursday, when they face the Bulldogs in Denver.
