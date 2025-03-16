All Aggies

NCAA Selection Sunday 2025: Where Do The Texas A&M Aggies End Up?

The Aggies boast a 22-10 record, including a recent upset of No. 1 Auburn.

Aaron Raley

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) guards Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025.
Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) guards Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It has certainly been an interesting season for Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies.

And luckily for the boys, their season-long inhabitance inside the AP Top 25 has landed them back in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4-seeded team in the South Region, where they will take on the Yale Bulldogs.

Their 2025 season on the hardwood seemed to be a lot like their most recent year on the turf at Kyle Field: starting conference play off strong and then enduring some ups and downs as the season went on.

After beating SEC newcomers Texas and Oklahoma, an injury suffered by Wade Taylor IV in the opening conference game seemed to bog down the Maroon and White, as they dropped their next two conference games against Alabama and Kentucky, two battles against top 10 ranked schools.

Mar 8, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dribbles against LSU Tigers guard Jordan Sears (1) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After Taylor IV returned to the floor, the Aggies picked back up where they left off with their star point guard, scoring wins over LSU and Ole Miss before taking a loss against the Longhorns in Austin after a last-second layup capped off an over 20-point comeback for the opposition.

Thankfully, the team was able to shake off the loss and turn things around the next game with a big home win against Oklahoma. This would kickstart a five-game winning streak for the Aggies that found themselves ranked as seventh in the AP Top 25.

Unfortunately, a loss to No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 6 Tennessee dropped A&M to 12th in the standings, and losses to an unranked Vanderbilt Commodores team and then a near 20-point loss to the Florida Gators nearly took the Aggies out of the rankings entirely, dropping them to No. 22.

And then came the cavalry, the big win. An 83-72 victory over the top-ranked Auburn Tigers in College Station that saw the Aggies out in front the entire game.

A win over LSU to close out the regular season led to an early exit from the SEC Tournament thanks to the Texas Longhorns, who outlasted the Aggies 94-89 in double overtime to take season win number two over Texas A&M.

Luckily for Texas A&M, the sole SEC Tournament game could lead to more rest as the Aggies look for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

They open up their quest for a title in round one on Thursday, when they face the Bulldogs in Denver.

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

