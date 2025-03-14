Wade Taylor IV, Henry Coleman III Reflect On Aggies' Second Round Loss vs. Texas
Wade Taylor IV and the Aggies may have exited the SEC Tournament a lot earlier than they anticipated, but they didn't go down without a fight.
Led by Taylor's 29 points, which included 17 made free throws, the Aggies and Texas Longhorns took each other to the limit during their Thursday afternoon matchup, with the latter eventually getting the better of the former in a double overtime showdown, 94-89.
In the end, Taylor's scoring performance was good enough to not only eclipse 2,000 career points as an Aggie, the first ever to do so, but the star point guard also became the all-time leading scorer in the SEC tournament.
Taylor reminisced on the achievement, thanking his teammates and coaches for the honor.
"We've had a lot of great memories here in the SEC Tournament," Taylor said. "It was in Tampa my freshman year, and we've been blessed to be here. We have had a lot of success here. I'm thankful for my teammates and my coaches because without them, I would not have been able to achieve that honor. I'm just thankful that we got to be here. The competition really builds us for what's coming up next. Every team is going to give you their best punch."
In that same press conference, forward Henry Coleman III praised the entire team personnel for staying in the fight and not letting up, despite the close loss.
"I thought we competed on both ends of the floor. I thought every single person in that locker room, coaches, managers, players were all on ten toes and wanted to be in the middle of the fight," Coleman III said. "I think we fought in the middle of the ring the entire time and I don't think anybody backed down, so I'm proud of everybody in that locker room."
Coleman also praised the physicality of both teams in what was another chapter in a historic rivalry.
"I thought we were very physical, but you know you're playing a team that is trying to be more physical than you and I thought that we handled everything right in the second half as far as being the more physical team." Coleman said. "And big credit to Jace (Carter), Andy (Andersson Garcia), Solo (Washington), Pharrel (Payne), Hayden (Hefner), they all had a big one in that game. Everybody contributed to rebounding tonight."
Taylor, Coleman, and the rest of the Aggies will now await their final seeding for the NCAA Tournament, and whether or not they keep their most recent third seed ranking after an eary exit from the SEC Tournament.
