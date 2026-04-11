PJ Haggerty Is Exactly What Texas A&M Basketball Needs

PJ Haggerty picked up and listened to what Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan had to say. Next thing you know? Haggerty will be repping the Maroon and White.

It was totally unexpected and not one of those additions on many people’s bingo cards, but it will certainly be on people’s radar now that he is joining the Fightin’ Texas Aggies.

In Haggerty’s tenure at Kansas State, he averaged 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, ranking No. 6 overall in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Not too shabby for A&M to snag him before anyone else could. So why is everyone so excited about him, and why do they know he’ll be a good fit?

Consistency

Nearly everywhere Haggerty has gone in his collegiate career has been a great fit for him, but he had to explore his options several times before settling on the right place. There were several stops in his career, and those schools included TCU, Tulsa, Memphis, and then Kansas State.

In three of the four places he was a member of the squad, he averaged 20 or more points, which is super impressive considering the adaptability it takes to do so when coaches run their schemes differently, and players have their own ways of doing things.

For Haggerty, it has been proven that it hasn’t taken much time to develop chemistry with other players around him who have helped him be who he is now. It’s just a matter of whether better places open up.

At TCU, Haggerty only appeared in six games, so he likely thought he needed a chance to get on the court more and it worked out after he did. In his next stop at Tulsa, he averaged 33.6 minutes and 21.2 points. It carried on with him to the next stop he made, which was Memphis, where his numbers slightly increased as he averaged 21.7 points and 36.7 minutes. In his most recent season at Kansas State, he boosted his numbers even more and was consistent in his rebounding efforts, too.

Surrounding Cast

It is still a little early to tell what the entire roster is going to look like for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign but what is known is that the two forwards, Mackenzie Mgbako and Zach Clemence are going to be returning and are going to be two teammates that have experienced a little and a lot of the culture and can easily help translate what ‘Bucky Ball’ is all about. Also, imagine if Marcus Hill returns. That's a dangerous duo.

It’s clear that Haggerty can put the ball in the bucket easily and will not struggle to play at a fast pace because he is used to controlling defenses in all the stints he’s been through. Another thing about the 6-foot-4 star is that he is very active around the perimeter and accurate from the field.

Wrapping up the season, the Crosby, Texas native finished shooting at 48.9 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point land. A&M needs a guy who can nail their 3-pointers and play uptempo, and he’s got those goods in the bag and teammates that can do the same. Not only that, he’s impressive getting to the rim, reeling in boards, and finding ways to draw fouls and get to the line.

Get ready to see this guard thrive under McMillan. It will be absolute cinema.