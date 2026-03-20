Texas A&M Showed a Critical Piece of Their Winning Recipe Against Saint Mary's

The Texas A&M Aggies will continue their run in the NCAA Tournament after advancing past the round of 64 with a dominant win over the higher-seeded Saint Mary's Gaels.

Despite being a lower seed, the Aggies didn't let that stop them from cruising to a 63-50 victory, fueled by contributions from the entire roster. That success shows that this team is built for more than just early-round noise and could be shaping up to make a deep run in the tournament.

With only one out of the 10 players that got minutes in the contest recording points, but every player contributing in some way on the stat sheet, the Aggies could be set up well.

Production Everywhere

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) passes the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Aggies' offense was fueled by forward Rashaun Agee, as it has been many times this season, after he scored 22 points in the contest. He was electric on the court for head coach Bucky McMillan, also leading the team with nine rebounds, including six defensive rebounds, in the win.

However, Ruben Dominguez joined his teammate as the only other Aggie to finish with double-digit points in the win, scoring 11 points, all of which came in the first half of the contest. Dominguez and Agee both finished with a team high of three three-point field goals made in the win.

Ali Dibba finished third on the team in points, ending the game with nine, but was a dominant force throughout other areas of the matchup as well. He would finish with seven total rebounds, including tying with Agee for three offensive rebounds, and would finish with a team-leading three steals of their total 12 in the contest.

Marcus Hill and Rylan Griffen would each finish with four points. Hill would also grab three rebounds in the game, and Griffen would rip a steal and an offensive rebound to go with his points. Pop Isaacs would total three points, but would finish tied for the most assists in the game with three, and add two steals as well.

Jamie Vinson would make the most out of his team-low nine minutes in the game with five points and an offensive rebound, while Zach Clemence would add five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three points.

With the NCAA Tournament being a battle of attrition, needing to outlast your opponent, especially the further into a run a team gets, the Aggies are getting solid production from nearly every player on their roster when it matters. Finding a way to match the depth of some of the top teams in the country could be a difference maker in the later rounds.

The Aggies will play in the round of 32 against the winner of the Houston Cougars-Idaho Vandals matchup on March 21.

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