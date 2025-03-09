All Aggies

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket Set; Who Do Texas A&M Aggies Play?

the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament's bracket is set, and the Aggies are ready to make a deep run.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV brings the ball up court against LSU Tigers guard Mike Williams III
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV brings the ball up court against LSU Tigers guard Mike Williams III / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies wrapped up their regular season on a high note on Saturday night, taking down the LSU Tigers 66-52 in Baton Rouge, giving them their second-straight impressive win in a row.

With that win in the books, the Aggies officially wrapped up the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament, giving them a first round bye in the process.

Now, the Aggies will await the winner of the matchup between No. 12 Vanderbilt and No. 13 Texas on Wednesday afternoon, to see which team they will face off against on Thursday. And with a win there, they would face off against No. 4 Tennessee on Friday afternoon.

You can view the entire SEC Tournament Schedule Below:

LSU Tigers guard Jordan Sears (1) shoots the ball against Texas A&M Aggies guard Solomon Washington (9)
LSU Tigers guard Jordan Sears (1) shoots the ball against Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington (9) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

ROUND 1: Wednesday, Mar. 12

(all times central)

Game 1: No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 16 South Carolina | 12 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 2: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas | TBD on SEC Network
Game 3: No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 15 LSU | 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Oklahoma | TBD on SEC Network

ROUND 2: Thursday, Mar. 13

Game 5: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Arkansas OR No. 16 South Carolina | 12 pm on SEC Network
Game 6: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Texas OR No. 13 Vanderbilt | TBD on SEC Network
Game 7: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Mississippi State OR No. 15 LSU | 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 8: No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Georgia OR No. 14 Oklahoma | TBD on SEC Network

QUARTERFINALS: Friday, Mar. 14

Game 9: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner | 12 pm on ESPN
Game 10: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner | TBD on ESPN
Game 11: No. 2 Florida vs. Game 7 winner | 6 pm on SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 Alabama vs. Game 8 winner | TBD on SEC Network

SEMIFINALS: Saturday, Mar. 15

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 12 pm on ESPN
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | TBD on ESPN

FINALS: Sunday, March 16

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 12 p.m. on ESPN

