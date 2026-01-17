Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Longhorns: Live Updates, Box Score

Just a few days removed from tasting their first conference loss of the season in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers, the Texas A&M Aggies get a chance at redemption when they hit the road and head for the Moody Center in Austin for a Texas two-step with the Texas Longhorns.

The Aggies come into the contest with a 3-1 conference record following their loss to the Vols, sitting 13-4 overall on the 2025-26 season.

Texas sits at an even .500 in conference play, 2-2, with an 11-6 record coming into the contest.

Lone Star Showdown: SEC Meeting No. 4

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the second half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena.

The two rivals put together three exciting matchups during their first season in the SEC together last year, starting with the conference opener against each other at Reed Arena in College Station, which saw Texas A&M win by a sound score of 80-60.

Their second matchup in Austin saw a lot more excitement build up as the Longhorns stormed back after being down by as much as 21 late in the first half and ended with Tramon Mark sinking what ended up being the game-winning layup with three seconds left, giving Texas the 70-69 victory.

The finale, which took place during the SEC Tournament, needed not one, but two overtimes to settle the score, and it saw the Longhorns take another win over Texas A&M, 94-89, allowing them to move on in the tournament.

Box Score, Live Updates

1st Half 2nd Half Texas A&M 18 Texas 23

1st Half

15:58, Texas 7, Texas A&M 5

The Aggies are only 1-3 from beyond the arc, and have only grabbed one rebound, but have committed no turnovers compared to Texas' two, and they stay behind by only a bucket at the first timeout.

11:45, Texas A&M 10, Texas 9

The Aggies are able to double their score from the last timeout, while the Longhorns have struggled offensively and haven't sunk a shot in over three minutes.

7:29, Texas A&M 15, Texas 14

After failing to hit a shot in over six minutes and trailing by five, the Texas Longhorns finally catch steam and take a short lead before Rashaun Agee sinks a jumper to put the Maroon and White back in front.

3:39, Texas 23, Texas A&M 18

The Longhorns ride a 6-0 run while the Aggies struggle to hit from three-point land, only 1-for-8 thus far.