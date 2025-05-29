Texas A&M Basketball Hires New Strength & Conditioning Coach
Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan is rounding out his staff.
The Aggies announced they will be bringing back a familiar face on Wednesday with the hiring of strength and conditioning coach Darby Rich, who spent last season with the Texas Longhorns.
Rich previously served as A&M’s strength and conditioning coach under former A&M coach Billy Kennedy from 2011-19. Since his eight-season stint in Aggieland, Rich has bounced around from program to program, spending time at Texas, Texas Tech and two stints at Memphis.
Over the course of his career, Rich has helped develop over 20 NBA players. Six of those 20 NBA talents came during his time at A&M: Robert Williams, Khris Middleton, Danuel House, Alex Caruso, Tyler Davis and Jalen Jones. At the same time, Rich had been involved in some of the most successful seasons in Aggie basketball history. During his tenure, they won the 2016 Southeastern Conference regular-season title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 in both 2016 and 2018.
On top of his 22 years of coaching experience, Rich brings SEC playing experience to the table. In his playing days, Rich spent five seasons at Alabama at the same time as future NBA stars Robert Horry and Latrell Sprewell. The Crimson Tide made four NCAA Tournament appearances and back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.
With the plethora of talent on the new-look A&M roster, Rich could be working with his next batch of NBA talent. With forward Mackenzie Mgbako deciding to withdraw from the NBA Draft pool, it will be interesting to see the impact Rich has on his development.