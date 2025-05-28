Texas A&M Coach Bucky McMillan Weighs In On Mackenzie Mgbako’s Decision
Texas A&M basketball coach Bucky McMillan is already a winner, and the season has yet to start.
McMillan’s latest victory comes from Indiana transfer forward Mackenzie Mgbako withdrawing from the NBA Draft pool and opting to play another collegiate season, this time with the Aggies.
Coming off his sophomore season where he averaged 12.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds, Mgbako will be a major addition for the new-look Aggies. He shot 32.8% from beyond the 3-point line, which should pair perfectly with McMillan’s “Bucky-Ball” style of play.
”Mackenzie will always have a special place in my heart because he came here,” McMillan told TexAgs at the annual spring SEC coaches meeting. “We had a lot of options and we didn’t have anybody on the roster. He said, ‘look, I want to be a part of this. I believe in you, coach.’”
Before withdrawing Mgbako was projected to be a second-round pick in this year’s draft, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.
”Him being here and coming back, and trying to improve his value and winning a lot of games, I think it’s all going to work out the way he wants it to.”
McMillan and his staff had to fight an uphill battle since landing in Aggieland back in April. After then-A&M coach Buzz Williams departed for Maryland, there was a mass exodus from the program through both the transfer portal and graduation. McMillan had no players on the roster the day he was hired. His ability to recruit through the transfer portal has placed the Aggies in a favorable position heading into the season.