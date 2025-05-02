Texas A&M Aggies Already a Bubble Team in Way-Too-Early Bracketology
The Texas A&M Aggies have gone through a complete rebuild in their men's basketball program. A new head coach in Bucky McMillan, and a multitude of new players and coaches.
With the new changes being made to the program, the question stands of how the Aggies will look in the 2025-26 season with their new look.
According to Joe Lunardi's most recent "Bracketology" rankings, the 12th Man shouldn't go getting their hopes up just yet.
Alongside the SMU Mustangs, Washington Huskies, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Aggies are listed as one fo the "First Four Out" on the board.
This should not come as a major surprise, as the Aggies are going to be working with an entirely new system with an entirely new personnel of players, so some struggle is surely expected here in the first season of "Bucky Ball" in College Station.
The Aggies were able to grab a No. 4 seed and make it past the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2025, defeating the No. 13-seeded Yale Bulldogs 80-71 before taking a 91-79 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the round of 32, eliminating the Aggies and ending the Buzz Williams era in College Station.
But who knows? Maybe McMillan has a trick or two up his sleeve and could be gearing the Maroon and White up to shock the college basketball world. We will have to see how serious the team is after transfers and recruits come in and after October comes to start the season.