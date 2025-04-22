Texas A&M Aggies Land SEC Guard in Transfer Portal
Former Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles has committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, he announced on social media.
A senior from Montgomery, Ala., Miles averaged 9.4 points per game this season on very impressive shooting - 51.4 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arch. He helped lead the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament in their first season in the SEC, though they lost to UConn in the first round.
In 2023-24, Miles was a standout at High Point as he averaged 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game to lead the team to a 27-9 record. He also spent three years at Troy before that, largely coming off the bench.
Miles is a big addition for the Aggies and new head coach Bucky McMillan as they continue to rebuild their roster. He's the fifth transfer commitment for them, following guards Josh Holloway (Samford) and Jacari Lane (South Alabama) as well as forwards Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana) and Zach Clemence (Kansas).
The Aggies are in the midst of a major transition after now-former head coach Buzz Williams left to take the same job at Maryland and took several key players with him. They have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three years, but failed to advance past the opening weekend each time.
Enter McMillan, who in 2024, led Samford to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 24 years. The three-time Southern Conference Coach of the Year deploys a fast and aggressive style of basketball, often referred to as "Bucky Ball." Already, he seems to be building the roster in his image.
With just seven players currently on the roster, the Aggies have much more work to do this offseason. However, McMillan recruiting so well in the portal already is a good sign of what's to come.