Texas A&M Aggies Forward Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Former Texas A&M Aggies forward Rob Dockery has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, the freshman announced on social media.
"I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal," Dockery wrote. "Thank you to Texas A&M for giving me a home! I am excited for the next chapter in my career."
Standing at 6-6 and 205 pounds, Dockery joined the Aggies as a three-star recruit from Washington, D.C. He was a star at Jackson-Reed High School, averaging 14 points, six rebounds and three assists per game to lead his team to a 28-8 record and an appearance in the DCIAA championship game. He earned the nickname "Mr. Versatility" in high school, according to Texas A&M Athletics.
At A&M, though, Dockery barely saw the floor. He redshirted as a freshman and played a role on the scout team, and in 2024-25, he only appeared in one game, recording an assist but no rebounds or points in a season-opening loss to UCF.
On Nov. 22, less than two weeks into the season, a Texas A&M spokesperson said Dockery was no longer with the team, per On3.
Dockery is the first (former) Aggies player to enter the portal this offseason, and by the time next fall rolls around, the team will look drastically different. Eight seniors played their final game in Saturday's 91-79 second-round loss to Michigan, including the program's all-time leading scorer in Wade Taylor IV.
While he and his team are still reeling from the loss, Aggies head coach Buzz Williams has a lot of work to do this offseason. For now, though, the focus is on remembering a special group of players.
"I'm incredibly proud of everyone, not just the players, the staff," Williams told reporters Saturday. "I'm proud of our accomplishments throughout their tenure, including this year. I know you're familiar with all of the numbers. That would be egotistical for me to talk about it. But just as proud as I am of the accomplishments, I'm proud of the life change.
"Every coach knows the portal starts officially Monday, and so I'm assuming we'll travel tomorrow. I would think that our staff is way ahead in regards to where I need to go and who I need to call and what I need to do."