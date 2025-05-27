Texas A&M’s Mackenzie Mgbako Makes Decision On NBA Future
Texas A&M fans can take a deep breath and relax, Mackenzie Mgbako will be withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft and coming to College Station instead.
Mgbako, a former five-star recruit, transferred to A&M on July 17, becoming McMillan’s first splash signing since taking the job.
He turned heads at the NBA Draft Combine, pouring in 41 points in 41 minutes during a scrimmage, leaving many wondering if he'd choose to opt for the draft rather than play college ball.
Luckily for A&M, Mgbako will be joining McMillan in his debut season in the SEC.
In his two years at Indiana, Mgbako averaged 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.8% from deep.
His scoring ability and efficient shooting should mesh seamlessly with McMillan’s “Bucky Ball” playstyle.
Mgbako’s decision to withdraw from the draft came shortly after Pop Isaacs — a 16.3 points-per-game guard — transferred to A&M. While it’s unclear if the two moves are connected, the tandem between these two will be one to watch for the upcoming season.
McMillan’s rebuild has been a huge success thus far. With the clock working against him, many doubted Bucky could piece together a competitive roster.
Don’t look now but A&M has assembled a team that could surprise a lot of people next season.
After a wildly productive month of May, the Aggies have officially reached double digits on the roster.
Here’s the squad:
Guards: Pop Isaacs, Rylan Griffen, Jacari Lane, Josh Holloway, and Marcus Hill.
Forwards: Mackenzie Mgbako, Zach Clemence, Rashaun Agge, Jamie Vinson, and Federiko Federiko.