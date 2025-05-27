All Aggies

Texas A&M’s Mackenzie Mgbako Makes Decision On NBA Future

The former five-star recruit has made his decision about his future — and it's one that should have Texas A&M fans thrilled.

Diego Saenz

Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots the ball while Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Texas A&M fans can take a deep breath and relax, Mackenzie Mgbako will be withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft and coming to College Station instead.

Mgbako, a former five-star recruit, transferred to A&M on July 17, becoming McMillan’s first splash signing since taking the job.

He turned heads at the NBA Draft Combine, pouring in 41 points in 41 minutes during a scrimmage, leaving many wondering if he'd choose to opt for the draft rather than play college ball.

Luckily for A&M, Mgbako will be joining McMillan in his debut season in the SEC.

Texas A&M Basketball Bucky McMilla
Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Samford Bulldogs head coach Bucky McMillan during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Kansas Jayhawks at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In his two years at Indiana, Mgbako averaged 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.8% from deep. 

His scoring ability and efficient shooting should mesh seamlessly with McMillan’s “Bucky Ball” playstyle.

Mgbako’s decision to withdraw from the draft came shortly after Pop Isaacs — a 16.3 points-per-game guard — transferred to A&M. While it’s unclear if the two moves are connected, the tandem between these two will be one to watch for the upcoming season.

McMillan’s rebuild has been a huge success thus far. With the clock working against him, many doubted Bucky could piece together a competitive roster. 

Don’t look now but A&M has assembled a team that could surprise a lot of people next season.

After a wildly productive month of May, the Aggies have officially reached double digits on the roster.

Here’s the squad:

Guards: Pop Isaacs, Rylan Griffen, Jacari Lane, Josh Holloway, and Marcus Hill.

Forwards: Mackenzie Mgbako, Zach Clemence, Rashaun Agge, Jamie Vinson, and Federiko Federiko.

