Top Transfer Guard Pop Isaacs Flips Commitment to Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies coach Bucky McMillan has been hard at work rebuilding a roster that was left almost completely vacated following the departure of Buzz Williams for Maryland.
Now, he has done it again.
According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, McMillan has managed to land a commitment from former Texas Tech and Creighton point guard transfer Pop Isaacs, who flipped his pledge from Houston to the Aggies.
Isaacs had originally committed to Houston last month on April 8, and was a major cornerstone of what Kelvin Sampson had put together this summer after suffering his own losses to the NBA and graduation.
Before having his first year with Creighton cut short due to a season-ending injury, Isaacs averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists in eight games, shooting 41 percent from the field and 38 percent from three last season.
The Aggies got a front-row seat to that display of talent as well, with Isaacs scoring a game-high 25 points to go along with six assists in a 77-73 loss to Texas A&M at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas in November.
Before joining the Bluejays, Isaacs was a two-year star for Texas Tech from the beginning of his career, averaging 11.6 points and 2.7 in 25 games with 24 starts as a true freshman, and 15.8 points, three rebounds, 3.5 assists and one steal in 34 games with 34 starts as a sophomore in 2023-24.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard found himself in legal trouble while in Lubbock after being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl during a team trip to the Bahamas, but the civil suit was ultimately dismissed. Following the dismissal, Isaacs was eventually cleared by a Title IX panel.
Isaacs now joins an extremely talented group of transfers heading to college station, alongside USC's Rashaun Agee, Rylan Griffen (Kansas), Fredriko Fredriko (Texas Tech), Jamie Vinson (Texas), Marcus Hill (NC State), Josh Holloway (Samford) Mackenzie MGbako (Indiana), Zach Clemence (Kansas) and Jacari Lane (Northern Arizona).