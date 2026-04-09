Texas A&M Aggies Showing Interest in Former Frisco Standout

The Texas A&M Aggies will need to add multiple bodies in the transfer portal to field a full, competitive roster in 2026. With Rubén Dominguez and Josh Holloway in the portal — and several graduating seniors — head coach Bucky McMillan will be a busy man this April.

Looking to extend its NCAA Tournament streak to five seasons, Texas A&M is expected to be heavily involved in this transfer portal cycle. One player the Aggies could show interest in is a former top-75 recruit in the Class of 2024.

Texas A&M Reportedly ‘In Contact’ With Jalen Shelley

Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jalen Shelley fights for position against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Adam Miller in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | James Snook-Imagn Images

According to Luke Evangelist of TexAgs, the Aggies have reportedly been in contact with Jalen Shelley. The 6’8” forward spent 2025 with the Loyola Marymount Lions but began his career with the USC Trojans in 2024.

Coming out of high school, Shelley was a consensus four-star recruit; he was ranked 53rd by ESPN and 87th by 247Sports and committed to USC over Arkansas and Louisville. He was originally committed to the Razorbacks before pivoting to follow head coach Eric Musselman, who was replaced by John Calipari in 2024.

As a freshman, he averaged 2.0 points per game, appearing in 22 games and starting one. He struggled heavily with efficiency, including shooting 55.0% from the free-throw line and 17.6% from three, and decided to reset for his sophomore season.

Shelley remained in California, transferring to Loyola Marymount, where he started in all 25 games he played. He improved his shooting splits in every category and to 13.7 points per game in 31.1 minutes of action. He also averaged 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Southern California Trojans forward Jalen Shelley interacts with fans after the game against the Chattanooga Mocs at the Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Evangelist, Shelley is “someone [Texas A&M’s] staff has had their eye on all season.” In fact, Shelley played alongside Rashaun Agee on USC's 2024 team and potentially caught the staff's eye last offseason. Agee joined Texas A&M in the transfer portal, and he led the Aggies in scoring in 2025.

This is not McMillan's only known interest in USC's program. Texas A&M also reportedly reached out to Trojans guard Desmond Claude last offseason as well. He transferred to Washington, where he averaged over 13 points per game as a senior. He started his career with Xavier.

Shelley is from Texas and played high school basketball at Lone Star High School in Frisco before transferring to Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano as a junior. After spending the last two seasons in California, he could return to his home state. However, he has become accustomed to switching schools and starting over with new programs.

He spent his senior season in Missouri at Link Academy in Branson. Link is known for its basketball program, which has produced college stars and standouts like Chris Cenac Jr., Tre Johnson, Julian Phillips and Jordan Walsh.

Loyola Marymount sophomore Jalen Shelley has entered the transfer portal



Shelley has been the most consistent player on LMU roster this season.



The 6’8 Forward had a standout performance against UC Santa Barbara with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assist.



Jalen made 25… pic.twitter.com/CEphChofPD — Nik Kohek Narobe (@nik_kohek) April 6, 2026

Shelley is best known for his combination of size and athleticism, and he showed flashes of his scoring potential with the Lions in 2025. While it was not always efficient, he made a habit of getting to the basket and finishing down low. He was second on his team with 6.8 two-pointers attempted per game.

This trait is something the Aggies lacked in 2025, and he could have a projectable role as a play finisher and someone who pressures the rim. He averaged 4.6 free-throw attempts per game, which would have been second on Texas A&M last season behind Agee (5.5).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.